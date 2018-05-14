Lakers to play exhibition game against Warriors in Las Vegas

The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Wesgtern Golden State Warriors on Oct. 10 in their annual Las Vegas exhibition game, according to an email sent to Lakers season-ticket holders.

Golden State Warriors' Kevon Looney, center, is guarded by Los Angeles Lakers' Lonzo Ball (2) and Travis Wear (21) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

The 7 p.m. NBA game will take place at T-Mobile Arena for the third consecutive year. Last season, the Lakers faced the Sacramento Kings in an exhibition game that drew an announced crowd of 12,594.

Tickets for the game will go on sale at 10 a.m. May 21 with a limit of eight tickets per order at Axs.com. Lakers season-ticket holders get a presale beginning Thursday. Ticket prices have yet to be announced.

The game is the fifth of the Lakers’ six exhibition games next season.

Bill Bradley is sports editor of the Review-Journal. He can be reached at 702-387-2909 or at bbradley@reviewjournal.com. Follow on Twitter at @billbradleyLV.