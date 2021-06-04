93°F
Basketball

Las Vegas investor leads group aiming to land NBA team

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 4, 2021 - 8:45 am
 
Updated June 4, 2021 - 9:06 am
RJ FILE*** CRAIG L. MORAN/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL Jay L. Bloom, managing partner of Eagle Group Holdings, LLC, stands next to an automobile that once belonged to legendary mobster Ben "Bugsy" Siegel at the Las Vegas Mob Experience during the final construction phase of the exhibit at the Tropicana hotel-casino on Monday Feb. 21, 2011, in Las Vegas. The group is planning for a March opening. Craig L. Moran CRAIG L. MORAN/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL Jay L. Bloom, managing partner of Eagle Group Holdings, LLC, stands next to an automobile that once belonged to legendary mobster Ben "Bugsy" Siegel at the Las Vegas Mob Experience during the final construction phase of the exhibit at the Tropicana hotel-casino on Monday Feb. 21, 2011, in Las Vegas. The group is planning for a March opening.

Las Vegas investor Jay Bloom reportedly leads a potential NBA ownership group to help bring a team to Southern Nevada should the league decide to expand.

Yahoo reported the Bloom’s group also includes former UNLV and NBA player Marcus Banks and motivational speaker Tony Robbins.

“While it is most certainly too preliminary to comment on our group’s efforts, Bill Foley’s extraordinary success with the Vegas Golden Knights, together with Mark Davis’s Las Vegas Raiders’ incredibly warm reception by the community and his exceptional world class facilities, and further, the addition of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, clearly demonstrate that Las Vegas is already a major player in the world of professional sports,” Bloom told Yahoo.

The NBA has not announced that it will expand beyond 30 teams, but Seattle and Las Vegas are usually mentioned as the leading candidates should that occur.

Bloom operated The Mob Experience museum in Las Vegas and walking tour at the Tropicana from 2011-2013. But The Mob Experience closed in November 2013 after a series of lawsuits disputing ownership of the families’ artifacts.

However, Bloom, whose net worth reportedly is more than $1 billion, has invested in several successful ventures, including Pegasus Group Holdings, which owns and operates a renewable energy-based data center.

Banks played at Cimarron-Memorial High School and UNLV before a 14-year NBA career.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

