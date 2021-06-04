Las Vegas investor leads group aiming to land NBA team

Billionaire Las Vegas investor Jay Bloom reportedly leads a potential NBA ownership group to help bring a team to Southern Nevada should the league decide to expand.

Yahoo reported the Bloom’s group also includes former UNLV and NBA player Marcus Banks and motivational speaker Tony Robbins.

“While it is most certainly too preliminary to comment on our group’s efforts, Bill Foley’s extraordinary success with the Vegas Golden Knights, together with Mark Davis’s Las Vegas Raiders’ incredibly warm reception by the community and his exceptional world class facilities, and further, the addition of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, clearly demonstrate that Las Vegas is already a major player in the world of professional sports,” Bloom told Yahoo.

The NBA has not announced that it will expand beyond 30 teams, but Seattle and Las Vegas are usually mentioned as the leading candidates should that occur.

Bloom operated The Mob Experience museum in Las Vegas and walking tour at the Tropicana from 2011-2013. But The Mob Experience closed in November 2013 after a series of lawsuits disputing ownership of the families’ artifacts.

However, Bloom, whose net worth reportedly is more than $1 billion, has invested in several successful ventures, including Pegasus Group Holdings, which owns and operates a renewable energy-based data center.

Banks played at Cimarron-Memorial High School and UNLV before a 14-year NBA career.

