Las Vegas man goes viral as Steve Kerr lookalike at Warriors game

A lookalike of Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who went viral on Saturday night, is a teacher and club volleyball coach from Las Vegas.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr gestures during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Saturday, March 9, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

A Steve Kerr lookalike who set the internet on fire Saturday night is from Las Vegas.

The doppelganger of the Golden State Warriors coach is Steve Gillis, an English teacher at Bishop Gorman High and local girls club volleyball coach.

Gillis was spotted by television cameras at Chase Center in San Francisco during the Warriors’ game against the San Antonio Spurs. A video quickly went viral on social media, and NBA fans could not get over the resemblance.

There's a Steve Kerr lookalike in the building tonight 😳😅 pic.twitter.com/S9SsRPuWcr — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 10, 2024

According to his bio online, Gillis is the co-founder and director of Summerlin Volleyball Academy. He was the women’s volleyball coach at Whitworth University in Spokane, Washington, from 1992 to 1994 and led Gonzaga Prep to a No. 1 ranking in the 4A classification during his time coaching at the high school level.

Gillis also was an assistant women’s coach at the University of Washington and served as an assistant coach for the U.S. men’s volleyball team in the 1998 Olympics.

