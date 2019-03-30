Las Vegas players, coach set for prep basketball all-star game

Clark's Jalen Hill, right, battles for a rebound against Desert Pines' Dayshawn Wiley (2) during the second half of a Class 4A state boys basketball quarterfinal game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

When Clark’s boys basketball team lost in the Class 4A state championship game, it looked as if senior Jalen Hill had played his final game for coach Chad Beeten.

But Beeten will get one more chance to coach his star player.

Hill, who has signed with Oklahoma, will play for the West Team on Sunday at the Big Baller Brand All-American Game at Orleans Arena. Beeten is one of the coaches for the West squad, which also features Faith Lutheran’s Brevin Walter.

“It’ll be fun,” Beeten said of coaching Hill a final time. “Obviously it’s a lighter environment, so I’m sure we’ll have a good time.”

The game, which tips off at 3 p.m., will feature 20 high school seniors from around the nation. The most prominent name involved is LaMelo Ball of Spire Institute in Ohio. Ball is the brother of Lakers guard Lonzo Ball and the son of Big Baller Brand founder LaVar Ball.

Beeten said he didn’t think he had a plan to slow the high-scoring Ball.

“I don’t even know if in these type of games if you game plan or not,” Beeten said. “Just go out and let the kids have some fun and hopefully put on a good show.”

Tickets start at $25.

Coronado golfers win tournament

Brett Sodetz shot a 3-under-par 69 on Saturday to lead Coronado’s boys golf team to the championship of the 40-team Champions Invitational at the Golf Club of Terra Lago in Indio, California.

The Cougars, who entered the final round with an eight-stroke lead, shot the day’s best team score (293) and finished with a 54-hole total of 875.

Palm Desert (California) was second at 892 and Servite (California) third at 900. Bishop Gorman finished 27th at 970.

Coronado’s Michael Sarro finished tied for second individually with a three-round total of 215, two strokes behind Palm Desert’s Chris Wardrup.

