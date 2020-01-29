Las Vegas sign lighting, vigil to honor Kobe Bryant, crash victims
Two events in Las Vegas on Wednesday will honor Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday.
The famed Las Vegas sign will feature purple and gold lights Wednesday morning in honor of basketball star Kobe Bryant and the victims of Sunday’s helicopter crash in California.
Clark County commissioners will attend an 11 a.m. illumination of the lights at the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign at 5200 Las Vegas Blvd. South, according to Dan Kulin of the Clark County Office of Public Information.
Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed Sunday in a helicopter crash in the Calabasas area, northwest of Los Angeles.
The Women of Color Coalition will have a vigil at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Student Union courtyard at UNLV, according to media reports.
Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.