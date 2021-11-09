Las Vegas welcomes early-season college basketball tournaments
In the coming months, Las Vegas will be a basketball Mecca with early-season tournaments and neutral-site games filling arenas around the city.
How do we know Las Vegas is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic? Just look at the men’s college basketball schedule.
Las Vegas will host five postseason tournaments in March. But in the coming months, the city will be a basketball Mecca with early-season tournaments and neutral-site games filling arenas around the city.
T-Mobile Arena, Michelob Ultra Arena, Orleans Arena and South Point Arena will host early-season tournaments, including two tourneys at Orleans on the same day.
The highlight of the schedule will occur Thanksgiving weekend as two of the nation’s top teams, Duke and Gonzaga, meet at T-Mobile Arena.
Here’s the schedule, which will even include two UNLV games.
Roman Main Event at T-Mobile Arena
Semifinals, Nov. 19
Arizona vs. Wichita State, 7 p.m., ESPNU
UNLV vs. Michigan, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
Finals, Nov. 21
Championship, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Consolation game, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Maui Classic at Michelob Ultra Arena
Quarterfinals, Nov. 22
Texas A&M vs. Wisconsin, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Butler vs. Houston, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
Oregon vs. Chaminade, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Saint Mary’s vs. Notre Dame, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
Semifinals, Nov. 23
Quarterfinal winners, 2 p.m., ESPN
Quarterfinal winners, 5 p.m., ESPN
Consolation Semifinals, Nov. 23
Quarterfinal losers, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2
Quarterfinal losers, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
Finals, Nov. 24
Championship, 2 p.m., ESPN
3rd/4th Place, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2
5th/6th Place, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
7th/8th Place, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Good Sam Empire Classic
Nov. 22 at T-Mobile Arena
UCLA vs. Bellarmine, 5 p.m., ESPN+
Gonzaga vs. Central Michigan, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Nov. 23 at T-Mobile Arena
Central Michigan vs. Bellarmine, 4 p.m., ESPN+
Gonzaga vs. UCLA, 7 p.m., ESPN
Las Vegas Invitational at Orleans Arena
Semifinals, Nov. 25
New Mexico vs. UAB, 4 p.m., FS1
San Francisco vs. Towson, 6:30 p.m., FS1
Finals, Nov. 26
Championship, 8:30 p.m., FS1
Consolation, 6 p.m., FS1
Las Vegas Classic at Orleans Arena
Semifinals, Nov. 25
San Diego vs. South Alabama, 10:30 a.m.
UIC vs. Hawai’i, 1 p.m.
Finals, Nov. 26
Championship, approx. 1 p.m.
Consolation, 10:30 a.m.
Continental Tire Challenge at T-Mobile Arena
Nov. 26
Duke vs. Gonzaga, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
UNLV at the Mandalay Bay I
Dec. 8 at Michelob Ultra Arena
Seattle at UNLV, 7 p.m.
UNLV at the Mandalay Bay II
Dec. 11 at Michelob Ultra Arena
Hartford at UNLV, noon
CBS Sports Classic
Dec. 18 at T-Mobile Arena
UCLA vs. North Carolina, noon, KLAS-8
Kentucky vs. Ohio State, 2:30 p.m., KLAS-8
Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge
Dec. 19 at T-Mobile Arena
Texas vs. Stanford, noon, KTNV-13
Las Vegas Showcase
Dec. 22 at South Point Arena
Saint Louis vs. Drake, noon