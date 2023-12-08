LeBron, Haliburton shine in festive NBA tournament semis — PHOTOS

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will face Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers in the first NBA In-Season Tournament final Saturday.

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) dunks against Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) during the second half of an NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates after scoring during the second half of an NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal game against the New Orleans Pelicans at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jordan Hawkins (24) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes (11) during the second half of an NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) celebrates after a scoring streak during the second half of an NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal game against the Milwaukee Bucks at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) dunks during the second half of an NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal game against the New Orleans Pelicans at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A moment of silence is taken for UNLV after a shooting at the university on Wednesday before an NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal game between the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield (7) thwarts a shot by Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) during the second half of an NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Fans cheer for their teams during the second half of an NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal game between the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Los Angeles Lakers forward Maxwell Lewis (21) attempts to tip his dunk in, but is charged with an illegal assist, during the second half of an NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal game against the New Orleans Pelicans at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell (1) celebrates after scoring alongside head coach Darvin Ham and guard D'Angelo Russell (1) during the second half of an NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal game against the New Orleans Pelicans at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) shoots against New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the first half of an NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half of an NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton celebrates with a teammate during the second half of an NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal game against the Milwaukee Bucks at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) reverse dunks against Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) during the first half of an NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal game on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) receives a pass with pressure from Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) during the first half of an NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) shoots against New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) during the first half of an NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Milwaukee Bucks get pumped up before an NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal game against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) dunks after celebrating during the second half of an NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal game against the Milwaukee Bucks at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) shoots while surrounded by Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield (7), guard T.J. McConnell (9) and forward Isaiah Jackson (22) during the first half of an NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) dribbles against Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) during the second half of an NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the first half of an NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots against Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the first half of an NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) works the ball against Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) during the first half of an NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal game on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) celebrates with guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) after regaining possession of the ball during the second half of an NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal game against the Milwaukee Bucks at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) passes to forward Khris Middleton (22) while Indiana Pacers forward Bruce Brown (11) looks on during the second half of an NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots against Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) and forward Obi Toppin (1) during the second half of an NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Milwaukee Bucks guard Malik Beasley (5) celebrates after scoring on Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson (22) while Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) follows during the second half of an NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) shoots against Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) during the second half of an NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) dribbles against Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) during the second half of an NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) dribbles against Milwaukee Bucks guard Malik Beasley (5) during the second half of an NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) shoots abasing Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) during the second half of an NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) dribbles out the final seconds of an NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal game against the Milwaukee Bucks at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Indiana Pacers defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 128-110. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Indiana Pacers celebrate as they are winning in the final minutes of an NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal game against the Milwaukee Bucks at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal game against the New Orleans Pelicans at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) takes the court for an NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal game against the New Orleans Pelicans at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) knocks down a shot by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) during the first half of an NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) loses control of the ball while New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) defends during the first half of an NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) drives toward the hoop against Los Angeles Lakers forward Taurean Prince (12) during the first half of an NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) is surrounded by Los Angeles Lakers forward Taurean Prince (12) and forward LeBron James (23) during the first half of an NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell (1) and forward LeBron James (23) slap hands during the first half of an NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and guard D'Angelo Russell (1) slap hands during the second half of an NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal game against the New Orleans Pelicans at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers forward Cam Reddish (5) during the second half of an NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) and New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) reach for a rebound during the second half of an NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) drags through defense by Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the second half of an NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

An NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Lakers is underway at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The clusters of empty seats that filled T-Mobile Arena confirmed 2 p.m. isn’t the best time to begin an NBA game on a Thursday in Las Vegas.

But Sin City enjoys a nightcap as much as LeBron James enjoys affirming his interest in owning its prospective expansion franchise.

His Los Angeles Lakers ensured those empty seats were filled by 6 p.m.

His everlasting excellence ensured they’ll play the Indiana Pacers on Saturday in the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament championship game.

James set a sellout crowd of 18,017 ablaze during 133-89 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, supplying 30 points on 9-of-12 shooting, eight assists without a turnover and five rebounds in 23 masterful minutes.

A few hours — and a few thousand spectators — prior, the Pacers scored a 128-119 victory over the Milwaukee in the first semifinal.

Courtside observers who lined the red, white, blue and gold hardwood included NBA legends Shaquille O’Neal, Julius Erving and Gary Payton; the Aces’ WNBA championship quintet of A’ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young, Kelsey Plum and Kiah Stokes; Raiders and Aces owner Mark Davis; and recording artists French Montana, Curren$y and Moneybagg Yo.

“Just trying to lead by example,” said James, a four-time NBA champion, and the league’s all-time leading scorer. “Make plays on the floor. Be unselfish. Try to make the right plays, offensively, defensively. Cover for my teammates. And live with the results.”

Las Vegas and its inherent pageantry underscore the significance of the In-Season Tournament, installed this season by NBA commissioner Adam Silver to recharge the 82-game regular season. ESPN and TNT convened in Toshiba Plaza with their respective superstar broadcast crews, merging “Inside the NBA” and “NBA Countdown” within a sea of hoop enthusiasts to celebrate the circumstance.

Fans participated in a variety of activities — including one that involved shooting at baskets and another that involved customizable sneakers.

Inside the arena, a long red carpet befittingly welcomed the tournament’s participants.

‘Who doesn’t like Vegas’

James arrived in a plain T-shirt and straight black jeans, earbuds fastened to his ears and black sunglasses framing his bearded face. Pacers standout Tyrese Haliburton favored a black, bejeweled long-sleeved button-up before supplying 27 points, 15 assists without a turnover and seven rebounds.

They both sauntered past the black and gold NBA cup, spoils — along with $500,000 per player — for the first-ever In-Season Tournament champion.

Outfitted with festive frills like neon lights fastened to the railings in seating sections, the arena felt like Drai’s Nightclub as much “The Fortress” of the Golden Knights, with lighting brightening the colorful court during play.

Plush lounge seating — akin to that in bottle service — was installed beyond one of the baselines.

The rhythm of the music ignited the lights that also accompanied explosive plays, including Haliburton’s step-back 3-pointer over Bucks center Brook Lopez with 49.1 seconds to play.

Afterward, the 23-year-old rising superstar point guard basked in the setting, pointing toward his right wrist in celebration like Bucks point guard Damian Lillard does when it’s “Dame Time” and he dominates the clutch.

“Who doesn’t like Vegas, you know what I mean?” Haliburton said, smiling besides Pacers center Myles Turner, who countered 37 points and 10 rebounds from Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo with 26 points and 10 rebounds of his own.

Haliburton continued: “It’s only a matter of the NBA coming. The guy on the Lakers, he talks about bringing the team to Vegas every other day. Eventually there will be a team here, and that’s good for the growth of the game.”

Lakers’ town, for now

But until a franchise belongs to Las Vegas, the Lakers remain the team of choice — as evidenced by the spirited gathering that attended their game.

Seemingly every positive play they made was cheered by a crowd that conversely booed the Pelicans during every appropriate opportunity.

Three weeks shy of his 39th birthday and in his 21st NBA season, James ensured they had plenty to cheer about — overpowering defenders at the rim, burying three straight triples during a second-quarter stretch, zipping pinpoint passes to spotted-up shooters and absorbing offensive fouls from beefy Pelicans forward Zion Williamson.

Maybe someday he’ll fulfill his goal of owning the local NBA team.

But on Thursday, he settled for owning the Pelicans — and perhaps the first In-Season Tournament title.

“Extraordinary,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said of his superstar. “He set an unbelievable tone on both sides of the basketball for us tonight. His teammates just followed suit. It’s a huge, huge blessing to have that working in your favor and to be on the same side as that.”

Contact Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on X.