LeBron James brings Lakers to Las Vegas to play Warriors

Here’s five things to watch for when the Los Angeles Lakers play the Golden State Warriors in a preseason game at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, drives to the basket past Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game in Los Angeles, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, drives to the basket past Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game in Los Angeles, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) celebrates a score with Kevin Durant, right, during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry gestures after being called for a foul during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Minnesota Timberwolves' Taj Gibson, left, defends against Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, drives to the basket defended by Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game in Los Angeles, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James in action during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Los Angeles, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James goes up for a shot during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Los Angeles, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, drives to the basket defended by Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game in Los Angeles, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant dunks as Sacramento Kings forward Justin Jackson (25) watches during the first half of an NBA basketball preseason game Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James reacts to a play while sitting on the bench during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James speaks to his team during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Phoenix Suns' Josh Jackson, right, drives the ball against Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant (35) during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Phoenix Suns' Isaiah Canaan, left, guards Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

There’s not an NBA franchise in Las Vegas.

Not yet, anyway.

But on Wednesday night, two of the league’s most popular teams featuring some of its best players will be in Las Vegas, offering a sneak peak of the regular season.

Here’s five things to watch for when the Los Angeles Lakers play the Golden State Warriors in a preseason game at 7:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena:

1 LeBron James

James visited Las Vegas recreationally in July for NBA Summer League and to watch his son, Bronny, play in the club basketball finales.

This time, he’s here on business.

James has dazzled in three exhibition outings, showcasing his generational size, speed, strength and uncanny court vision alongside the youthful Lakers.

He hasn’t played more than 16 minutes during the preseason and indicated during media availability Monday in Los Angeles that he’s prime for a similar workload Wednesday.

2 The two-time defending NBA champions

Those Golden State Warriors are pretty good, after all.

The two-time defending champions ascend on Las Vegas with perhaps the most talented roster in NBA history. Reigning NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant is considered the league’s second-best player behind James and has played in all three of the team’s exhibition games.

Stephen Curry’s pregame warmup is worth the price of admission in itself, and he’s averaging 22 points in 22 minutes in two preseason games. Sprinkle in perennial all-stars Klay Thompson and Draymond Green — if they play; they didn’t Monday — and the Warriors will be in full bloom.

3 Lonzo Ball’s debut

Lonzo Ball was the talk of the town in the summer of 2017 en route to Summer League MVP honors. But the shooting struggles he endured as a rookie often overshadowed his exceptional playmaking ability, team defense and rebounding.

Then there were the injuries that limited him to 52 games in 2017-18.

But he is healthy now, back from a torn meniscus, and is in line to play in his first preseason game.

4 The emergence of Brandon Ingram

At 21 and in his third NBA season, Ingram is emerging as a potential sidekick for James and is ready for a breakout campaign. He had 31 points and nine rebounds in a 128-123 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 4 and is an ideal fit next to James because of his slashing and finishing ability.

Ingram averaged 16.1 points on 47 percent shooting and 5.3 rebounds last season.

Expect those numbers to jump this season.

5 The atmosphere at T-Mobile Arena

James. Durant. Curry. Lakers. Warriors.

That in itself is a cause for celebration.

Las Vegas might have its own NBA team soon. But for now, this is the next best thing.

And with Lakers and Warriors fans aplenty, it will feel like a regular-season game.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow

@BySamGordon on Twitter.