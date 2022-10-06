79°F
jeff_german
Basketball

LeBron James: ‘I want the team’ when NBA comes to Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 5, 2022 - 10:35 pm
 
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) plays against the Phoenix Suns during a preseason N ...
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) plays against the Phoenix Suns during a preseason NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James expressed in the clearest terms yet his desire to own an NBA franchise in Las Vegas.

Speaking to reporters after a 119-115 preseason loss to the Phoenix Suns at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday night, James called the fanbase in Las Vegas “wonderful.”

“I would love to bring a team here at some point,” James said, flashing a grin. “That would be amazing.”

He then directly addressed NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

“I want the team here, Adam,” James said. “Thank you.”

James has previously expressed his interest in owning an NBA team in Las Vegas, particularly on a June episode of his YouTube show, “The Shop: Uninterrupted.”

“I want to buy a team. For sure,” he said on the show. “I would much rather own a team before I talk (on television). I want a team in Vegas. I want the team in Vegas.”

Rumors have swirled about the NBA’s desire to expand, particularly to the Las Vegas and Seattle markets, though NBA officials have repeatedly declined to commit to adding new franchises.

Contact Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

