LeBron James in Las Vegas to watch Lakers, Zion Williamson

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James attends a basketball game between the Lakers and the Chicago Bulls during the Vegas Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Friday, July 5, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

NBA Summer League got off to a roaring start on Friday afternoon when the Detroit Pistons beat Croatia at Cox Pavilion.

But all eyes are focused on the New Orleans Pelicans and No. 1 draft pick Zion Williamson, who is scheduled to make his debut against the New York Knicks at 6:30 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Prior to Williamson’s debut, the Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls faced off with LeBron James courtside. James’ Lakers trailed the Bulls 71-63 late in the third quarter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.