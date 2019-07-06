99°F
LeBron James in Las Vegas to watch Lakers, Zion Williamson

By Dennis Rudner Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 5, 2019 - 6:25 pm
 
Updated July 5, 2019 - 6:29 pm

NBA Summer League got off to a roaring start on Friday afternoon when the Detroit Pistons beat Croatia at Cox Pavilion.

But all eyes are focused on the New Orleans Pelicans and No. 1 draft pick Zion Williamson, who is scheduled to make his debut against the New York Knicks at 6:30 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Prior to Williamson’s debut, the Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls faced off with LeBron James courtside. James’ Lakers trailed the Bulls 71-63 late in the third quarter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

