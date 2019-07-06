LeBron James in Las Vegas to watch Lakers, Zion Williamson
All eyes are focused on the New Orleans Pelicans and No. 1 draft pick Zion Williamson, who is scheduled to make his debut against the New York Knicks at 6:30 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack Center.
NBA Summer League got off to a roaring start on Friday afternoon when the Detroit Pistons beat Croatia at Cox Pavilion.
Prior to Williamson’s debut, the Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls faced off with LeBron James courtside. James’ Lakers trailed the Bulls 71-63 late in the third quarter.
