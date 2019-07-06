LeBron James in Las Vegas watches Lakers lose, Zion Williamson’s debut
All eyes are focused on the New Orleans Pelicans and No. 1 draft pick Zion Williamson, who made his debut against the New York Knicks at 7 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack Center.
NBA Summer League got off to a roaring start on Friday afternoon when the Detroit Pistons beat Croatia at Cox Pavilion.
It took all of 15 seconds for Williamson to score — he made one of two free throws at the 9:45 mark of the first period.
Prior to Williamson’s debut, the Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls faced off with LeBron James courtside. James’ Lakers lost to the Bulls, 96-76.
