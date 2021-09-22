LeBron James organizes Lakers practices in Las Vegas

Practices Friday through Sunday at Impact Basketball will be closed to the public.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James shoots during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LeBron James is organizing practices for the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas before training camp.

The team will practice for three days beginning Friday at Impact Basketball, but the workouts will be closed to the public.

James also brought the Lakers to Las Vegas two years ago to help prepare for the season.

