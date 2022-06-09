LeBron James wants to own NBA franchise in Las Vegas

Speaking on his talk show, “The Shop: Uninterrupted,” Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James said he wants to own an NBA franchise in Las Vegas.

Los Angeles Lakers power forward LeBron James high fives his daughter Zhuri before the start of his son LeBron James Jr.'s Made Hoops Summer Showcase game on Wednesday, July 25, 2018, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Let the speculation of the NBA in Las Vegas continue.

Speaking on his talk show, “The Shop: Uninterrupted” on HBO, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James said he wants to own an NBA franchise in Las Vegas.

“I want to buy a team. For sure,” he said during a clip released via Uninterrupted on Twitter. “I would much rather own a team before I talk (on television). I want a team in Vegas. I want the team in Vegas.”

"I want a team in Vegas." 👀 @KingJames hints at his next big move on an all new episode of #TheShop TOMORROW at 9 am PT on our YouTube! 📺 pic.twitter.com/HIZKsBYPGF — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) June 9, 2022

The show is available in its entirety at 9 a.m. Friday on YouTube and HBOMax.

Las Vegas and Seattle are considered the two likeliest expansion markets should the NBA expand from 3o to 32 teams. In a press conference before the NBA Finals, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the league is not currently discussing expansion.

“We are not discussing that at this time,” Silver said. “As I’ve said before, at some point, this league will invariably expand, just not at this moment.”

