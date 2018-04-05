Basketball

Loaded Las Vegas Invitational will include North Carolina, UCLA

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 5, 2018 - 10:00 am
 

A strong field of North Carolina, UCLA, Michigan State and Texas will play in the Las Vegas Invitational basketball tournament on Nov. 22 and 23 at Orleans Arena.

The Tar Heels, who won their sixth national championship in 2017, will play in their third Las Vegas Invitational. They won the event in 2007.

UCLA won the tournament in 2013, its only other appearance in the event. Michigan State and Texas will play in it for the first time.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

