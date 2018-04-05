Loaded Las Vegas Invitational will include North Carolina, UCLA

A strong field of North Carolina, UCLA, Michigan State and Texas will play in the Las Vegas Invitational basketball tournament on Nov. 22 and 23 at Orleans Arena.

North Carolina coach Roy Williams, left, socializes during the 9th annual Coaches vs. Cancer Las Vegas Golf Classic hosted at MGM Grand Sunday, May 22, 2016, in Las Vegas. Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A strong field of North Carolina, UCLA, Michigan State and Texas will play in the Las Vegas Invitational basketball tournament on Nov. 22 and 23 at Orleans Arena.

The Tar Heels, who won their sixth national championship in 2017, will play in their third Las Vegas Invitational. They won the event in 2007.

UCLA won the tournament in 2013, its only other appearance in the event. Michigan State and Texas will play in it for the first time.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.