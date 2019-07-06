Los Angeles Clippers land Kawhi Leonard, Paul George

Free-agent forward Kawhi Leonard plans to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, who also landed Paul George in a trade with Oklahoma City on Friday night.

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard celebrates after the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George is pictured during an NBA basketball media day in Oklahoma City in 2017. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

The Clippers have also acquired All-Star forward Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder for a record-setting collection of draft choices, including six first-round picks, according to Adrian Wojnarowksi, ESPN’s senior basketball writer.

The Clippers are sending the Thunder four unprotected first-round picks, one protected first-round pick and two pick swaps, league sources tell ESPN. Those picks go to OKC with Gallinari and SGA. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

Wojnarowski said the Thunder will receive four unprotected first-round picks, one protected first-round pick and two pick swaps.

Oklahoma City also will receive Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari to deliver Leonard, ESPN reported.

Leonard spent the first seven years of his career with San Antonio before being traded to the Toronto Raptors prior to last season. Leonard led the Raptors to their first NBA championship and was named MVP of the NBA Finals.