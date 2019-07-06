87°F
Basketball

Los Angeles Clippers land Kawhi Leonard, Paul George

By Dennis Rudner Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 5, 2019 - 11:40 pm
 

Free-agent forward Kawhi Leonard plans to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, according to multiple reports Friday night.

The Clippers have also acquired All-Star forward Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder for a record-setting collection of draft choices, including six first-round picks, according to Adrian Wojnarowksi, ESPN’s senior basketball writer.

Wojnarowski said the Thunder will receive four unprotected first-round picks, one protected first-round pick and two pick swaps.

Oklahoma City also will receive Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari to deliver Leonard, ESPN reported.

Leonard spent the first seven years of his career with San Antonio before being traded to the Toronto Raptors prior to last season. Leonard led the Raptors to their first NBA championship and was named MVP of the NBA Finals.

