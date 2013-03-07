Loyola Marymount downs Portland in first game of WCC tournament

A celebration was in order, but Loyola Marymount coach Max Good would have none of it.

Well, maybe a little celebrating, a couple of chest-bumps and high-fives by his players and handshakes and hugs among the coaching staff, but that was the extent of it.

The Lions had just snapped a 14-game losing streak Wednesday with a 65-54 win over Portland in the opening round of the West Coast Conference tournament at Orleans Arena. And while the nets remained intact on the rims, Good and his players definitely felt relieved that their nightmare had ended.

The win put the ninth-seeded Lions (9-22) into today’s 6 p.m. second-round game against No. 5 San Francisco. No. 6 San Diego faces No. 7 Pepperdine in tonight’s second game at 8:30.

“These guys could’ve easily given up, but they’re good people and represent this university proudly,” said Good, a former UNLV coach. “They’ve been nothing but positive through this.”

LMU had lost seven of those 14 straight by three points or fewer, but they came to Las Vegas with the mindset that they could win.

“One of our players, Ayodeji Egbeyemi, said, ‘We may be losing, but we’re not losers,’ ” Good said.

The Lions, who because of injuries brought just eight scholarship players to the tournament, proved they weren’t losers by closing out the type of game that had been getting away from them during their streak.

Leading 54-43 with just less than seven minutes remaining, LMU got a little stale offensively. Portland pulled within 55-52 with 1:58 to play, but Ashley Hamilton, who had 21 points, and former Findlay Prep forward Godwin Okonji had back-to-back dunks to extend the Lions’ lead to 59-52.

Loyola Marymount outscored the Pilots 10-2 over the final 1:58 to end Portland’s season at 11-21.

“We knew the time would come when we’d get a win,” LMU junior guard Anthony Ireland said. “And we believed tonight would be the night.

“Nobody ever gave up. Even though we weren’t winning, we knew we were better than our record.”

Back in 2008, Good decided to help his good friend Bill Bayno after Bayno had accepted the head coaching job at Loyola Marymount. The two had worked together at UNLV from 1999 to 2000 until Bayno was let go and Good was named head coach for the remainder of the 2000-01 season.

Their reunion didn’t last long. Bayno quit after three games that season for health reasons, and the Lions proceeded to lose their first 15 games en route to a 3-28 record. For Good, it was a lesson in resiliency. He refused to let negativity creep in while this season’s team, which had been picked to finish fourth in the WCC in the league’s preseason poll, struggled from mid-January through February.

“It’s not like I needed to take a 357 Magnum to get them to work hard,” Good said. “But we have great leadership with Anthony and Ashley. When the game got close, they said, ‘We’re not losing this game under any circumstances.’ It’s good when your players are saying that.”

Good said the plan is to start a new streak — a winning one — in Las Vegas.

“I brought four sport coats, and I told our kids our plan is to be playing here Monday,” Good said. “But no matter what happens Thursday, these are tough guys; these are foxhole guys, and I’ll take my chances with them.”

Contact reporter Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow him on Twitter: @stevecarprj.



SCORES/Schedule



All games at Orleans Arena



West Coast Conference men’s tournament



Wednesday’s result



No. 9 Loyola Marymount 65, No. 8 Portland 54





Today’s schedule



No. 9 Loyola Marymount vs. No. 5 San Francisco, 6 p.m.



No. 7 Pepperdine vs. No. 6 San Diego, 8:30 p.m.





WCC women’s tournament



Wednesday’s result



No. 8 San Francisco 86, No. 9 Pepperdine 48





Today’s schedule



No. 8 San Francisco vs. No. 2 Loyola Marymount, noon



No. 7 Portland vs. No. 6 Santa Clara, 2:30 p.m.