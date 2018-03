March 7 basketball tournament schedule in Las Vegas

Here are the matchups and times for Mountain West, Pac-12 and WAC tournament games on March 7.

UNLV guard Jovan Mooring and the Rebels face Air Force in the first round of the Mountain West tournament at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 7, 2018, at the Thomas & Mack Center. In two wins against the Falcons this year, Mooring scored 15 and 24 points. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Pac-12 men’s tournament

At T-Mobile Arena

Wednesday

First round: No. 9 Arizona State vs. No. 8 Colorado, noon (Pac-12 Network)

First round: No. 12 California vs. No. 5 Stanford, 2:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

First round: No. 10 Oregon State vs. No. 7 Washington, 6 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

First round: No. 11 Washington State vs. No. 6 Oregon, 8:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Men’s Mountain West tournament

At Thomas & Mack Center

Wednesday

First round: No. 8 UNLV vs. No. 9 Air Force, 11 a.m. (TheMW.com)

First round: No. 7 Utah State vs. No. 10 Colorado State, 1:30 p.m. (TheMW.com)

First round: No. 6 Wyoming vs. No. 11 San Jose State, 4 p.m. (TheMW.com)

Women’s Mountain West tournament

At Thomas & Mack Center

Wednesday

Semifinal: No. 1 Boise State vs. No. 5 Colorado State, 6:30 p.m. (TheMW.com)

Semifinal: No. 7 UNR vs. No. 3 Wyoming, 9 p.m. (TheMW.com)

Women’s WAC tournament

At Orleans Arena

Wednesday

Quarterfinal 1: No. 3 Grand Canyon vs. No. 6 Utah Valley, noon (ESPN3)

Quarterfinal 2: No. 2 Cal State-Bakersfield vs. No. 7 Texas-Rio Grande Valley, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN3)

Quarterfinal 3: No. 1 New Mexico State vs. No. 8 Chicago State, 6 p.m. (ESPN3)

Quarterfinal 4: No. 4 Seattle vs. No. 5 Missouri-Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN3)