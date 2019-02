In this Oct. 9, 2017, photo, Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz controls the ball during the first quarter of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)

Two people familiar with the negotiations say that former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz has a new home, going from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Orlando Magic.

Fultz is getting moved for Jonathan Simmons, as well as a 2020 first-round pick that Philadelphia used to own but was conveyed in other deals. The 76ers also get a second-round pick this year.

Fultz has played in only 33 games since being taken No. 1 overall in the 2017 draft. It is a low-risk, high-reward move for the Magic.