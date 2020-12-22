Mayor Goodman talks with NBA commissioner about expansion

Despite Adam Silver’s comments to reporters that the league was examining the ramifications of expansion, Goodman said based on her conversation with him it was not imminent.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman delivers a public statement during a public meeting at the Las Vegas City Hall Council Chambers, in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said she spoke with NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday morning — one day after he publicly acknowledged that the league was examining the ramifications of expansion beyond 30 teams.

Silver’s comments came Monday during his annual preseason availability with NBA media, but Goodman said she does not believe expansion is imminent based on her dialogue with the commissioner.

“I don’t think he’s had a single conversation, as he told me, not with any city or any individual representing a city regarding expansion,” Goodman said.

If the NBA were to expand, Goodman said Las Vegas is eager to be considered. “I can assure you that we’re right there. And we would look forward to it. I think in time, we would just be a perfect fit. … He knows we’re right there. That’s what I know directly from him, which I think is most significant.”

On Monday, Silver said, “I think I’ve always said that it’s sort of the manifest destiny of the league that you expand at some point. I’d say it’s caused us to maybe dust off some of the analyses on the economic and competitive impacts of expansion. We’ve been putting a little bit more time into it than we were pre-pandemic. But certainly not to the point that expansion is on the front burner.”

Goodman reiterated that an NBA franchise “would be something we’d want to pursue,” and that the key in moving forward is to “get us beyond this COVID challenge that we continue to face.”

One consideration that could be a stumbling block to expansion is the maintenance of competitive balance.

“It’s not a secret that we don’t have 30 competitive teams at any given time right now when you go into the season, measured by likelihood of ability to win a championship,” Silver said. “One of our focuses as the league office is always on how do you create better competition. So that’s one of the things that we continue to think about as we consider expansion. … It’s an economic issue and it’s a competitive issue for us. So it’s one that we’ll continue to study.”

The NBA and Las Vegas have a history that dates back to the 1983-84 season, during which the Utah Jazz played 11 home games at Thomas & Mack Center. The city is home to the WNBA’s Aces and plays host to the NBA’s annual Vegas Summer League, which began in 2004 and welcomed all 30 teams for the first time in 2018.

Las Vegas also hosted the league’s All-Star Game in 2007 at Thomas & Mack Center and the NBA G League’s annual winter showcase in 2018 and 2019 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

Goodman was effusive in her assessment of the league’s relationship with the city while noting that her husband, Oscar, whom she succeeded as mayor in 2011, had lobbied for an NBA franchise during his 12-year term.

“We’re ready, willing and able and have a great relationship there and would look forward to the (NBA) in our city as soon as we could get it going,” Goodman said. “I think I’m more annoying to (Silver) than anybody else, … I know he sees the advantage of the Las Vegas area for an expansion team at the right time.”

An NBA spokesperson did not return a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

