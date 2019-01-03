Memphis Grizzlies GM apologizes for post-game incident

Grizzlies general manager Chris Wallace has apologized to Memphis’ fans for an apparent altercation following the team’s latest loss.

Detroit Pistons Reggie Jackson (1) looks for an opening as Memphis Grizzlies Garrett Temple guards him in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grizzlies general manager Chris Wallace has apologized to Memphis’ fans for an apparent altercation following the team’s latest loss.

Wallace said Thursday that the Grizzlies had an “emotionally-charged” meeting Wednesday night after a 101-94 loss to the Detroit Pistons. It was was Memphis’ 10th loss in 13 games.

The Athletic reported Garrett Temple and Omri Casspi were involved in an altercation . After practice Thursday, both Casspi and Temple spoke with Temple describing what happened as “brothers getting into it .”

Grizzlies coach J.B. Bickerstaff took more than 30 minutes to meet with reporters after the game, and only veterans Marc Gasol and Mike Conley were the only players in the locker room when it opened.

Wallace says he was concerned at how quickly news of the incident spread and discipline will be handled internally.