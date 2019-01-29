Miami Heat’s Derrick Jones Jr. out for 6 weeks with bone bruises

Former UNLV standout Derrick Jones Jr., now of the Miami Heat, is out for at least six weeks with a pair of bone bruises in his right knee.

Miami Heat's Derrick Jones Jr. dribbles up court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Miami Heat's Derrick Jones Jr. (5) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers' Cedi Osman (16), from Turkey, in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

MIAMI — Former UNLV standout Derrick Jones Jr., now of the Miami Heat, is out for at least six weeks with a pair of bone bruises in his right knee.The bruising is significant, but given the way he got hurt the injury could have been worse. Jones was injured Sunday in Miami’s win over New York. He was driving toward the basket when his knee buckled. He left the court in obvious pain, and was unable to put any weight on the leg.

But tests performed in Miami on Monday showed no structural damage, only the bone bruising. He will be re-evaluated in mid-March and the Heat are hopeful he plays again this season. The injury also rules Jones out of the NBA All-Star Weekend slam dunk contest.

Jones has appeared in 37 games for the Heat this season, averaging 7.4 points and 4.4 rebounds on 51 percent shooting.