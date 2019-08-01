More NBA players withdraw from USA Basketball’s Las Vegas camp
Andre Drummond and Montrezl Harrell withdrew from USA Basketball’s upcoming training camp in Las Vegas, and Bam Adebayo was named as a replacement.
USA Basketball made two roster moves Thursday after more NBA players withdrew from the program’s upcoming training camp in Las Vegas.
Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond and Los Angeles Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell both backed out of the event, which will feature 20 players competing for 12 roster spots ahead of the FIBA Basketball World Cup from Aug. 31 to Sept. 15 in China.
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo will replace one of their vacated roster spots at the camp, which will take place Aug. 5-9 and conclude with an exhibition game at T-Mobile Arena on Aug. 9.
In addition, Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. was added to the select team, which will practice daily with the national team from Aug. 5-8 at UNLV’s Mendenhall Center. The practices are not open to the public.
USA Basketball training camp roster
As of August 1
— Bam Adebayo, C, Miami Heat
— Harrison Barnes, F, Sacramento Kings
— Jaylen Brown, F, Boston Celtics
— Kyle Kuzma, F, Los Angeles Lakers
— Brook Lopez, C, Milwaukee Bucks
— Kyle Lowry, G, Toronto Raptors
— Khris Middleton, F, Milwaukee Bucks
— Donovan Mitchell, G, Utah Jazz
— Mason Plumlee, C, Denver Nuggets
— Julius Randle, F, New York Knicks
— Marcus Smart, G, Boston Celtics
— Jayson Tatum, F, Boston Celtics
— PJ Tucker, F, Houston Rockets
— Myles Turner, C, Indiana Pacers
— Kemba Walker, G, Boston Celtics
— Thaddeus Young, F, Chicago Bulls
— Coaching staff: Gregg Popovich (San Antonio Spurs), Steve Kerr (Golden State Warriors), Lloyd Pierce (Atlanta Hawks), Jay Wright (Villanova University)
USA Basketball Select Team roster
As of August 1
— Jarrett Allen, F, Brooklyn Nets
— Marvin Bagley III, F, Sacramento Kings
— Mikal Bridges, F, Phoenix Suns
— Jalen Brunson, G, Dallas Mavericks
— John Collins, F, Atlanta Hawks
— Pat Connaughton, G, Milwaukee Bucks
— De’Aaron Fox, G, Sacramento Kings
— Joe Harris, G, Brooklyn Nets
— Jonathan Isaac, F, Orlando Magic
— Jaren Jackson Jr., F, Memphis Grizzlies
— Mitchell Robinson, C, New York Knicks
— Landry Shamet, G, Los Angeles Clippers
— Derrick White, G, San Antonio Spurs
— Trae Young, G, Atlanta Hawks
— Coaching staff: Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Few (Gonzaga)