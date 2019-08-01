More NBA players withdraw from USA Basketball’s Las Vegas camp

Andre Drummond and Montrezl Harrell withdrew from USA Basketball’s upcoming training camp in Las Vegas, and Bam Adebayo was named as a replacement.

USA Basketball made two roster moves Thursday after more NBA players withdrew from the program’s upcoming training camp in Las Vegas.

Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond and Los Angeles Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell both backed out of the event, which will feature 20 players competing for 12 roster spots ahead of the FIBA Basketball World Cup from Aug. 31 to Sept. 15 in China.

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo will replace one of their vacated roster spots at the camp, which will take place Aug. 5-9 and conclude with an exhibition game at T-Mobile Arena on Aug. 9.

In addition, Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. was added to the select team, which will practice daily with the national team from Aug. 5-8 at UNLV’s Mendenhall Center. The practices are not open to the public.

