92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Basketball

More NBA players withdraw from USA Basketball’s Las Vegas camp

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 1, 2019 - 10:45 am
 

USA Basketball made two roster moves Thursday after more NBA players withdrew from the program’s upcoming training camp in Las Vegas.

Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond and Los Angeles Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell both backed out of the event, which will feature 20 players competing for 12 roster spots ahead of the FIBA Basketball World Cup from Aug. 31 to Sept. 15 in China.

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo will replace one of their vacated roster spots at the camp, which will take place Aug. 5-9 and conclude with an exhibition game at T-Mobile Arena on Aug. 9.

In addition, Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. was added to the select team, which will practice daily with the national team from Aug. 5-8 at UNLV’s Mendenhall Center. The practices are not open to the public.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Bill Laimbeer, center, coach of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces basketball team, poses for photos wit ...
Aces coach Laimbeer surprised by ‘Land of Lost’ co-stars
By Doug Feinberg The Associated Press

Before he played for the Detroit Pistons and then went on to be a successful WNBA coach, Bill Laimbeer spent a season playing a Sleestak on the hit television show ‘Land of the Lost.’

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, left with back facing camera, greets NBA basketball ...
Zion Williamson joins Saints at training camp
The Associated Press

Saints coach Sean Payton says Zion Williamson’s athleticism and physical stature would make the Pelicans rookie and top NBA draft choice an intriguing NFL prospect at a handful of positions, starting with the defensive line or tight end.

Washington Mystics forward LaToya Sanders (30) blocks a shot from Las Vegas Aces forward Dearic ...
Las Vegas Aces, Mystics to resume earthquake game in August
By Doug Feinberg The Associated Press

The Las Vegas Aces and Washington Mystics on Aug. 5 will complete their game that was suspended at halftime because of an earthquake earlier this month, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.