Moses Malone Jr. suing Houston’s James Harden for alleged involvement in assault

Houston Rockets guard James Harden during the second half of Game 5 in a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the San Antonio Spurs, Tuesday, May 9, 2017, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Houston star James Harden is the subject of a civil lawsuit filed by Moses Malone Jr. that alleges the Rockets’ guard orchestrated a beating and robbery last summer after he was angered by a Facebook post from Malone.

Malone alleges that Harden paid $20,000 to have him beaten.

Harden was allegedly peeved at Malone’s comments on June 24, 2016 that sharply criticized him for charging $249 for his basketball camp.

On the night of June 25, Malone arrived at a strip club called V Live that he and Harden frequently attended. Court documents say the bouncer, Darian Blount, refused to allow entry to Malone and called over three other men.

One of the men allegedly flashed a gun while Blount said Malone had “disrespected James Harden and that he needs to be punished after that.”

Malone told police he was repeatedly punched and kicked and robbed of $50,000 in jewelry.

The following month, Blount was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon as were three others: Kavon Boutte, Deavon Lewis and Oscar Wattell.

Malone, the son of Hall of Famer Moses Malone, claims to have had text message exchanges with people indicating Harden was involved.

“All the stories that we’ve heard from all the witnesses were pretty consistent that James Harden was pretty upset about the Facebook post that was posted the night before the attack,” Malone’s attorney, George Farah, told ESPN. “There were text messages between Moses and some of James Harden’s friends. … We have a good trail of evidence that leads to James Harden’s involvement to this.”

Harden’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, offered a different view in a statement he gave to Fox 26 in Houston.

“I am totally comfortable that the allegations (against Harden) are untrue,” Hardin said. “Unfortunately, I am afraid this is just another example of people shopping for a deep pocket when they find that the people actually responsible have no money.”

Harden was not charged in the case.