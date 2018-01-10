Mountain West makes changes to basketball tournaments

The Mountain West announced changes to the 2019 and 2020 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments on Tuesday, moving the dates of future games.

Boise State celebrates its win after the Mountain West Conference women's basketball championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Boise State defeated Fresno State 66-53. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

In 2019, the women’s tournament will start a day earlier — Sunday rather than Monday — and conclude on Wednesday instead of Friday, as it currently does. Per a news release, the changes were “designed to generate greater visibility for the women’s title game and to make the event more accessible across the conference.”

In 2020, the tournaments will begin a week earlier to avoid a conflict with the CONEXPO-CON/AGG International Construction Trade Show, which will run from March 10 to 14, 2020. The women’s tournament will begin March 1 and end March 4, and the men’s tournament will run March 4 to 7. This change only affects the 2020 tournament.

Per the release, the conference also received “formal expressions of interest” from other cities to host the tournaments, including San Diego and Phoenix, but has decided to remain at the Thomas & Mack Center through at least 2020.

