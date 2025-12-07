NBA Cup finale returns to Las Vegas, but will it be last held on Strip?

The NBA Cup format change kicks in next season, and the return of the annual in-season tournament finale to Las Vegas is unclear.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) dribbles the ball toward Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) during the first half of the NBA Cup tournament championship basketball game at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Milwaukee Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder compete during the second half of the NBA Cup tournament championship basketball game at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The NBA Cup semifinals and championship game are again scheduled to be played in Las Vegas this month, but with a format change starting next season, the return of the annual in-season tournament finale to the city is unclear.

This year will mark the third straight year Las Vegas will host the annual in-season tournament semifinals and final.

Next year, the NBA Cup format is changing and only the championship game will be held on a neutral site. Whether that site continues to be Las Vegas remains to be seen.

“Certainly our long-term plans, we’re fortunate to have several destinations that are interested in hosting the NBA Cup and we’re going to remain open to exploring all those opportunities in collaboration with our partners at Prime Video,” Kelly Flatow, executive vice president of global events for the NBA, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal last week. “We have a great relationship in Las Vegas and our focus is on 2025 and making this an incredible event that’s coming up here in a few weeks.”

NBA format change ahead

This year, the tournament began with NBA teams hosting initial rounds on their home courts in group matches, with four teams from both the Western and Eastern conferences making it to the quarterfinals.

The two winning teams from the West and the two from the East out of the quarterfinals will meet at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday for the semifinals. The semifinal winners will meet for the NBA Cup championship on Dec. 16.

The Eastern Conference quarterfinal games this year will be played Tuesday (Miami Heat against the Orlando Magic and the New York Knicks versus the Toronto Raptors). The Western Conference quarterfinals games will take place Wednesday (Phoenix Suns against the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs versus the Los Angeles Lakers).

The past two seasons the players seemed to buy more into the tournament, creating increased competition, Flatow said. The inaugural cup championship in 2023 saw LeBron James and the Lakers win. Last year’s championship game was won by the Milwaukee Bucks, who beat the Thunder — the same team that won the NBA title six months later.

“We saw the impact of the tournament on young teams like the Thunder …” Flatow said. “They gained incredible experience playing in games of consequence early in the season and they drove that momentum all the way into the postseason.”

City reaps Cup reward

The 2024 NBA Cup games generated 19,000 incremental room nights, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. The LVCVA in September approved a $1 million sponsorship to host this year’s NBA Cup finale.

Last year’s title game between the Thunder and the Bucks drew a crowd of 17,300 at T-Mobile Arena and a broadcast audience of almost 3 million people on ESPN. This year’s event is being streamed on Amazon’s Prime Video service.

The NBA is offering more experience-based ticket packages to fans this season, looking to capitalize on everything Las Vegas has to offer as a destination city. The weekend includes the Creator Cup game being played Friday, in which online content creators and influencers meet on the court.

The week also includes Tees and Threes Golf Tournament being held Dec. 14 at Wynn Golf Club. This year a draft lottery-style team selection event will be held Saturday at the Palms. Fans are able to participate in the tournament, with each foursome including one of 25 NBA legends or celebrities slated to play in the event.

One ticket package includes a courtside dinner with NBA legends inside T-Mobile Arena. Various activities will also be held in Toshiba Plaza.

“Amazon Prime Video is going to be inside with their broadcast, but we’re going to have some fun activations (outside), Flatow said. “We’re not ready to unveil yet, but the life-size trophy will be back out there.

“We’ll have lots for fans to do and photos to take and some interesting talent that’s going to show up in the plaza.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.