NBA engaging Walt Disney Corporation about resuming 2019-20 season

The NBA has begun exploratory conversations with the Walt Disney Corporation about continuing its 2019-20 season at the company’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, league spokesman Mike Bass said Saturday in a statement to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.

The NBA logo is displayed on the court inside the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, July 8, 2013. The Thomas & Mack and Cox Pavilion will be used by the NBA for their summer league this month. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The NBA has begun exploratory conversations with the Walt Disney Corporation about continuing its 2019-20 season at the company’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, league spokesman Mike Bass said Saturday in a statement to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.

“The NBA, in conjunction with the National Basketball Players Association, is engaged in exploratory conversations with The Walt Disney Company about restarting the 2019-20 season in late July at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida as a single site for an NBA campus for games, practices and housing,” Bass said in the statement.

“Our priority continues to be the health and safety of all involved, and we are working with public health experts and government officials on a comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure that appropriate medical protocols and protections are in place,” the statement concluded.

The NBA says it has begun talks with Disney, one of its two main television partners, to restart the remainder of the 2019-20 season in late July at the Wide World of SPORTS Complex in Orlando as “the single site for an NBA campus.” Statement from league spokesman Mike Bass: pic.twitter.com/fIvzx822of — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 23, 2020

The NBA had considered using multiple sites — including Las Vegas — for the resumption of its season, and Milwaukee Bucks owner Marc Lasry told CNBC this week that the league would “probably” use Orlando on the East Coast and Las Vegas on the West Coast.

MGM Resorts International had offered to host the league’s return and has the requisite hotel and arena space to accommodate the league, but The Athletic reported that Mayor Carolyn Goodman’s comments to Anderson Cooper on CNN last month damaged the city’s chances of hosting the NBA upon its return.

Goodman did not return a call Thursday seeking comment and her public information officer, Jace Radke, said she was not available.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.