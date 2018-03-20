NBA fines Gerald Green $25K, Marcus Morris $15K

The punishments were announced Tuesday by Kiki VanDeWeghe, the league’s executive vice president for basketball operations.

Minnesota Timberwolves center Gorgui Dieng (5) and Houston Rockets forward Gerald Green (14) are separated after Dieng in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Minneapolis. Green was ejected on the play as the Rockets defeated the Timberwolves 129-120. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Minnesota Timberwolves center Gorgui Dieng (5) is pushed by out of bounds by Houston Rockets forward Gerald Green (14) after Dieng had caused Houston's Chris Paul (3) to fall during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Minneapolis. Green was ejected. The Rockets defeated the Timberwolves 129-120. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

New Orleans Pelicans forward Solomon Hill (44) battles for position against Boston Celtics forward Marcus Morris in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Sunday, March 18, 2018. The Pelicans won 108-89. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW YORK — The NBA has fined Gerald Green of the Houston Rockets $25,000 for shoving an opponent and Marcus Morris of the Boston Celtics $15,000 for verbally abusing an official.

Green’s fine stems from a scuffle involving him, teammate Chris Paul and Minnesota’s Gorgui Dieng in the Rockets’ 129-120 win over the Timberwolves on Sunday night in Minneapolis. Green was ejected in the fourth quarter for coming to Paul’s defense after Dieng pushed him down after a foul.

Morris’ verbal abuse toward the official occurred at the end of the Celtics’ 108-89 loss to the Pelicans on Sunday night in New Orleans. Morris had a technical foul during the game, which turned into a blowout.