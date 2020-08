NBA players have decided to continue the playoffs after postponements following the shooting of Jacob Blake, according to an AP source.

Officials stand beside an empty court at the scheduled start of an NBA basketball first round playoff game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Milwaukee Bucks didn't take the floor in protest against racial injustice and the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — NBA players have decided to continue the playoffs after postponements following the shooting of Jacob Blake, according to an AP source.

Thursday’s three playoff games have been canceled.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.