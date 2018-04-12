Basketball

NBA releases first-round playoffs schedule

The Associated Press
April 12, 2018 - 11:39 am
 

The NBA has released the first-round playoff schedule, and the reigning NBA champs will host the postseason opener.

Game 1 between Golden State and San Antonio opens the slate on Saturday at noon PT — a somewhat unusual noon local time tip-off for the Warriors.

The Warriors-Spurs game will followed Saturday by three other openers — Washington-Toronto, Miami-Philadelphia and New Orleans-Portland.

On Sunday, the games are Milwaukee-Boston, Indiana-Cleveland, Utah-Oklahoma City and Minnesota-Houston.

Game 2s will be held Monday through Wednesday.

Game 3s start Thursday, and all Game 7s — if necessary — would be on April 28 and 29.

For those planning way ahead, the NBA Finals are set to begin on May 31.

