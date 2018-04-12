NBA releases first-round playoffs schedule

The NBA has released the first-round playoff schedule, and the reigning NBA champs will host the postseason opener.
Game 1 between Golden State and San Antonio opens the slate on Saturday at noon PT — a somewhat unusual noon local time tip-off for the Warriors.
The Warriors-Spurs game will followed Saturday by three other openers — Washington-Toronto, Miami-Philadelphia and New Orleans-Portland.
On Sunday, the games are Milwaukee-Boston, Indiana-Cleveland, Utah-Oklahoma City and Minnesota-Houston.
Game 2s will be held Monday through Wednesday.
Game 3s start Thursday, and all Game 7s — if necessary — would be on April 28 and 29.
For those planning way ahead, the NBA Finals are set to begin on May 31.
FIRST-ROUND SCHEDULE
Best-of-7; x-if necessary
Eastern Conference
Toronto vs. Washington
Saturday: at Toronto, 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday: at Toronto, 4 p.m.
April 20: at Washington, 5 p.m.
April 22: at Washington, 5 p.m.
x-April 25: at Toronto, TBA
x-April 27: at Washington, TBA
x-April 29: at Toronto, TBA
Boston vs. Milwaukee
Sunday: at Boston, 10 a.m.
Tuesday: at Boston, 5 p.m.
April 20: at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.
April 22: at Milwaukee, 10 a.m.
x-April 24: at Boston, TBA
x-April 26: at Milwaukee, TBA
x-April 28: at Boston, TBA
Philadelphia vs. Miami
Saturday: at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
Monday: at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
Thursday: at Miami, 4 p.m.
April 21: at Miami, 11:30 a.m.
x-April 24: at Philadelphia, TBA
x-April 26: at Miami, TBA
x-April 28: at Philadelphia, TBA
Cleveland vs. Indiana
Sunday: at Cleveland, 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday: at Cleveland, 4 p.m.
April 20: at Indiana, 4 p.m.
April 22: at Indiana, 5:30 p.m.
x-April 25: at Cleveland, TBA
x-April 27: at Indiana, TBA
x-April 29: at Cleveland, TBA
Western Conference
Houston vs. Minnesota
Sunday: at Houston, 6 p.m.
Wednesday: at Houston, 12:30 p.m.
April 21: at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m.
April 23: at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
x-April 25: at Houston, TBA
x-April 27: at Minnesota, TBA
x-April 29: at Houston, TBA
Golden State vs. San Antonio
Saturday: at Golden State, noon.
Monday: at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday: State at San Antonio, 6:30 p.m.
April 22: at San Antonio, 12:30 p.m.
x-April 24: at Golden State, TBA
x-April 26: at San Antonio, TBA
x-April 28: at Golden State, TBA
Portland vs. New Orleans
Saturday: at Portland, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday: at Portland, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday: at New Orleans, 6 p.m.
April 21: at New Orleans, 2 p.m.
x-April 24: at Portland, TBA
x-April 26: at New Orleans, TBA
x-April 28: at Portland, TBA
Oklahoma City vs. Utah
Sunday: at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday: at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.
April 21: at Utah, 7 p.m.
April 23: at Utah, 7:30 p.m.
x-April 25: at Oklahoma City, TBA
x-April 27: at Utah, TBA
x-April 29: at Oklahoma City, TBA