NBA releases first-round playoffs schedule

The NBA has released the first-round playoff schedule, and the reigning NBA champs will host the postseason opener.

Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns, left, tries to keep Denver Nuggets' Mason Plumlee at bay during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns, left, tries to keep Denver Nuggets' Mason Plumlee at bay during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Philadelphia 76ers' Dario Saric, center, of Croatia, celebrates with Marco Belinelli, right, of Italy, and Amir Johnson, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid wears mask while warming up for the team's NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Houston Rockets forward Luc Mbah a Moute, right, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers forward Channing Frye defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard hits a 3-point shot during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Portland, Ore., on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) passes the ball in front of Memphis Grizzlies guard Kobi Simmons (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, April 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

The NBA has released the first-round playoff schedule, and the reigning NBA champs will host the postseason opener.

Game 1 between Golden State and San Antonio opens the slate on Saturday at noon PT — a somewhat unusual noon local time tip-off for the Warriors.

The Warriors-Spurs game will followed Saturday by three other openers — Washington-Toronto, Miami-Philadelphia and New Orleans-Portland.

On Sunday, the games are Milwaukee-Boston, Indiana-Cleveland, Utah-Oklahoma City and Minnesota-Houston.

Game 2s will be held Monday through Wednesday.

Game 3s start Thursday, and all Game 7s — if necessary — would be on April 28 and 29.

For those planning way ahead, the NBA Finals are set to begin on May 31.