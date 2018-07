The NBA Summer League has only been going on for four days in Las Vegas and fans have already seen windmill dunks, monster blocks and star-studded court side seats.

Toronto Raptors guard Rawle Alkins (1) drives past Oklahoma City Thunder defenders Hamidou Diallo (22) and Dakari Johnson (44) in the fourth quarter during the NBA Summer League on Monday, July 9, 2018, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Milwaukee Bucks center Brandon McCoy (43) fights for a rebound with Detroit Pistons guard Kenneth Smith (17) during NBA Summer League on Friday, July 6, 2018, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Toronto Raptors guard Rawle Alkins (1) drives past Oklahoma City Thunder defenders Hamidou Diallo (22) and Dakari Johnson (44) in the fourth quarter during the NBA Summer League on Monday, July 9, 2018, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Philadelphia 76ers guard Zhaire Smith (8) blocks the shot of Washington Wizards guard Troy Brown, Jr. (6) in the first quarter during the NBA Summer League on Monday, July 9, 2018, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Washington Wizards' forward Devin Robinson (7) dunks against the San Antonio Spurs during an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas and Mack Center on Sunday, July 8, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) drives past Indiana Pacers forward Alize Johnson (24) in the first quarter during the NBA Summer League on Monday, July 9, 2018, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Washington Wizards' forward Devin Robinson (7) defends as the San Antonio Spurs' guard London Perrantes (83) looks an opening during an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas and Mack Center on Sunday, July 8, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Phoenix Suns forward Alec Peters (14) drives past Orlando Magic guard Melvin Frazier Jr. (35) and center Mohamed Bamba (5) in the third quarter during the NBA Summer League on Monday, July 9, 2018, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

A general view of the Thomas & Mack Center during an NBA summer league basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers Saturday, July 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

The Los Angeles Lakers guard Josh Hart, right, and forward Jonathan Williams (21) try to defend the Chicago Bulls guard Chandler Hutchinson (15) during an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas and Mack Center on Sunday, July 8, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Phoenix Suns center Jack Cooley (45) and guard Shaquille Harrison (10) leap to block the shot of Orlando Magic guard Troy Caupain (22) in the first quarter during the NBA Summer League on Monday, July 9, 2018, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Check out the best photos so far from Review-Journal photographers above.

