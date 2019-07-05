5 games to watch at NBA Summer League

Here are 5 NBA Summer League games you don’t want to miss.

Duke's RJ Barrett (5) and Zion Williamson (1) celebrate after defeating Florida State in the NCAA college basketball championship game of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, March 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Here are 5 NBA Summer League games you don’t want to miss:

1. New Orleans Pelicans vs. New York Knicks

Friday, 6:30 p.m., Thomas & Mack Center

No. 1 pick Zion Williamson and the Pelicans faces his former Duke teammate and No. 3 draft selection RJ Barrett and the Knicks before a sellout crowd.

2. Chicago Bulls vs. New Orleans

Monday, 6:30 p.m., Thomas & Mack

Chicago brings one of the top Summer League rosters, featuring No. 7 draft choice Coby White and last year’s first-rounder, Boise State product Chandler Hutchison. Oh, and Zion is on the other side.

3. Atlanta Hawks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Sunday, 2:30 p.m., Thomas & Mack

Both teams feature players who were traded on draft night and won’t be eligible until at least Saturday — No. 4 pick De’Andre Hunter (Hawks) and No. 6 selection Jarrett Culver (Timberwolves).

4. Washington Wizards vs. New Orleans

Saturday, 6:30 p.m., Thomas & Mack

Zion will face the Wizards and Rui Hachimura, the No. 9 pick. Also playing for Washington is Troy Brown Jr., a second-year player who went to Centennial High.

5. New York vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., Thomas & Mack

This is as uninteresting a Summer League roster as the Lakers have featured in recent years (UNR product Jordan Caroline an exception), but Los Angeles is Las Vegas’ de facto team and fans will turn out. The Knicks’ Barrett should steal the show if he hasn’t been shut down by then.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.