5 players to watch at Las Vegas NBA Summer League

Wondering why to attend the NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion? The Review-Journal offers tips on which players to watch.

Workers install computers and broadcasting equipments for the 2017 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, July 6, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A worker installs a banner of Atlanta Hawks' Kent Bazemore for the 2017 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, July 6, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A worker installs remote cameras for the 2017 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, July 6, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Workers install digital message board for the 2017 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, July 6, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Workers install banners for the 2017 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, July 6, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Summer League banner for the 2017 NBA Summer League outside the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, July 6, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Summer League banners for the 2017 NBA Summer League outside COX Pavillion on Thursday, July 6, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Here are five players to watch at this year’s Las Vegas NBA Summer League.

Lonzo Ball, Los Angeles Lakers

Who will draw more attention, Lonzo or his dad, LaVar? Either way, it’s a must-see event when the Lakers and the Balls are in the Thomas & Mack Center. And there’s a reason the Lakers drafted Lonzo Ball No. 2 overall. Expectations for him are through the Staples Center roof.

Frank Mason III, Sacramento Kings

The unanimous college Player of the Year went in the second round to the Kings, so he comes to Las Vegas with something to prove. He was a difference-making point guard at Kansas, and having played four seasons there, brings a maturity level to the NBA that should help.

Patrick McCaw, Golden State Warriors

Despite being a second-round draft pick last year, the former UNLV standout played nearly the entire season with the champions and even started 20 games. Now McCaw is back in the Summer League with hopes of building on his rookie season.

Markelle Fultz, Philadelphia 76ers

He was this year’s top overall draft pick, going to an organization that has been building with young talent for seemingly forever. Is Fultz the point guard to eventually help change the Sixers’ fortunes? The Summer League will provide a glimpse.

Zach Collins, Portland Trail Blazers

From season-long backup at Gonzaga to a lottery pick, the Bishop Gorman High School graduate will try to show what the fuss was about. Collins grabbed the NBA’s attention with his stellar play as Gonzaga made a run to the championship game.

More NBA Summer League: Follow all of our NBA Summer League coverage online at reviewjournal.com/summerleague and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.