5 players to watch at Las Vegas NBA Summer League

Here are five players to watch at this year’s Las Vegas NBA Summer League.
Lonzo Ball, Los Angeles Lakers
Who will draw more attention, Lonzo or his dad, LaVar? Either way, it’s a must-see event when the Lakers and the Balls are in the Thomas & Mack Center. And there’s a reason the Lakers drafted Lonzo Ball No. 2 overall. Expectations for him are through the Staples Center roof.
Frank Mason III, Sacramento Kings
The unanimous college Player of the Year went in the second round to the Kings, so he comes to Las Vegas with something to prove. He was a difference-making point guard at Kansas, and having played four seasons there, brings a maturity level to the NBA that should help.
Patrick McCaw, Golden State Warriors
Despite being a second-round draft pick last year, the former UNLV standout played nearly the entire season with the champions and even started 20 games. Now McCaw is back in the Summer League with hopes of building on his rookie season.
Markelle Fultz, Philadelphia 76ers
He was this year’s top overall draft pick, going to an organization that has been building with young talent for seemingly forever. Is Fultz the point guard to eventually help change the Sixers’ fortunes? The Summer League will provide a glimpse.
Zach Collins, Portland Trail Blazers
From season-long backup at Gonzaga to a lottery pick, the Bishop Gorman High School graduate will try to show what the fuss was about. Collins grabbed the NBA’s attention with his stellar play as Gonzaga made a run to the championship game.
More NBA Summer League: Follow all of our NBA Summer League coverage online at reviewjournal.com/summerleague and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.
Related
5 games to watch at Las Vegas NBA Summer League
5 teams to watch at Las Vegas NBA Summer League
NBA Summer League in Las Vegas starts Friday
Here’s the full Las Vegas NBA Summer League schedule