Atlanta Hawks rookie Trae Young suffers quad injury

Atlanta Hawks rookie point guard Trae Young suffered a deep bruise to his right quadriceps Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers and left early.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives around San Antonio Spurs guard London Perrantes, left, during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) guards Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

He played just nine minutes of Atlanta’s 85-68 loss in the NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Hawks Summer League coach Chris Jent said Young was first injured in Saturday’s game against the New York Knicks.

“He was a little sore before the game (against Portland),” Jent said. “He tried to loosen it up. Just couldn’t get loose.”

Young was drafted fifth overall in last month’s draft by the Dallas Mavericks and traded to Atlanta.

His shooting had been a concern, but Young showed promise against the Knicks with 21 points and 11 assists, making 4 of 12 shots.

He took only two shots, both 3-point attempts, against Portland and missed them. Young did have three assists, but three turnovers as well.

