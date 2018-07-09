Atlanta Hawks rookie Trae Young suffers quad injury

Atlanta Hawks rookie point guard Trae Young suffered a deep bruise to his right quadriceps Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers and left early.
He played just nine minutes of Atlanta’s 85-68 loss in the NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Hawks Summer League coach Chris Jent said Young was first injured in Saturday’s game against the New York Knicks.
“He was a little sore before the game (against Portland),” Jent said. “He tried to loosen it up. Just couldn’t get loose.”
Young was drafted fifth overall in last month’s draft by the Dallas Mavericks and traded to Atlanta.
His shooting had been a concern, but Young showed promise against the Knicks with 21 points and 11 assists, making 4 of 12 shots.
He took only two shots, both 3-point attempts, against Portland and missed them. Young did have three assists, but three turnovers as well.
More NBA Summer League: Follow coverage online at reviewjournal.com/summerlea
Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.