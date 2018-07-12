Celtics’ Jaylen Brown hopes deal gets done with Marcus Smart

Jaylen Brown said Thursday he hopes a deal gets done to keep teammate and restricted free agent Marcus Smart. The Celtics have reportedly sent Smart a $6 million qualifying offer.

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7), and guard Marcus Smart (36) react after guard Terry Rozier scored in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

The Boston Celtics have reportedly sent restricted free agent Marcus Smart a $6 million qualifying offer, which has since gone unsigned.

Smart appears to be holding out for a better deal, and teammate Jaylen Brown said Thursday he hopes it gets done with Boston.

“When it gets into the politics and business and money of it, I have nothing but respect and understanding,” Brown said at halftime of the Celtics-New York Knicks game at the Thomas & Mack Center. “You really can’t get too emotional about it. It’s a business. A lot of guys get caught up because they get it in their heart. I would love to have Marcus on the team, and he makes my job so much easier defensively with what he does. We need him, but we’ll figure it out.”

Brown said his relationship with Smart has strengthened over time.

“He is my guy,” Brown said. “I go to his events, and he goes to my events. We started off with a rocky relationship, but we’ve definitely grown closer in our respect for each other.

“There are two types of players. You’ve got guys that sit back and let the game develop. You have guys that take it to you and throw the first punch, and me and Marcus throw the first punch.”

