COVID postpones 1 game in Vegas Summer League’s return

Thousands of basketball fans greeted No. 1 overall NBA draft pick Cade Cunningham with a raucous ovation Sunday and proceeded to watch him post 12 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks and in his professional debut at the Thomas & Mack Center.

“It was fun being able to put an NBA jersey on for the first time,” said the affable 19-year-old do-it-all wing, who doubles as the new face of the Detroit Pistons. “We’ve got a lot from this game that we can learn from. That’s the main thing you want coming out of your first game.”

And out of the NBA’s Vegas Summer League.

The annual basketball bonanza began at the Thomas & Mack and Cox Pavilion, ending a one-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The first of 10 days featured 14 teams, dozens of NBA draft picks, seven games and thousands of smiles.

The majority of fans adhered to a mask mandate, pleasing league co-founder Warren LeGarie.

“We’re floored. … We couldn’t be happier,” LeGarie said. “The fans of Las Vegas never let us down. They always surprise us. They always come back. And they make a huge difference.”

There was one hitch that affected the flow of play at the two arenas. The Washington Wizards were supposed to play the Indiana Pacers at 5 p.m. at Cox Pavilion. But the NBA announced the postponement of the game in the morning because the Wizards did not have enough available players because of ongoing contact tracing.

As a result, the Pacers will play the New York Knicks at 11 a.m Monday. But one small schedule change aside, the Vegas Summer League looks and feels like, well, the Vegas Summer League.

Fans, agents, team, league and event personnel flocked both arenas to watch basketball all day. The concourses are equipped with different games and activities for fans of all ages. Steady foot traffic ensured that the concession stands were always active with business.

The seating arrangements were amended, albeit ever so slightly, to safely accommodate players and coaches. The courtside seats known as “Gucci Row” and the bunches of seats behind the team benches weren’t available. Other general admission seating was readily available, and fans had the freedom to roam the arena.

Gov. Steve Sisolak made his usual opening day appearance and addressed fans between games, reminding them to follow the health and safety protocols. Several fans booed as he was introduced, though the reaction was more mixed when he finished talking.

LeGarie was grateful for his support.

“What more can you ask of somebody who cares about a homegrown product. Summer League was born in Las Vegas, and they have helped us grow,” LeGarie said. “We’re always big, big fans of his. We don’t care about politics. What we care about is effectiveness. And he’s, for us, a very effective governor.”

