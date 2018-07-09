Damian Lillard says he wants to stay in Portland

Trail Blazers three-time All-Star Damian Lillard said Sunday he wanted to stay in Portland. But he also expressed concerns about signing talented free agents.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard walks up court in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Tuesday, April 3, 2018. Lillard lead all scoring with 29 points in the 115-109 loss to the Mavericks. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard clenches his fist after scoring against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Dipaola)

Trail Blazers three-time All-Star Damian Lillard made it clear Sunday he wasn’t looking to leave Portland despite rumors to the contrary.

“I’m not unhappy,” he said. “I love where I live. I love the organization. I love our coaching staff. I love where I am. Like I said last year, it’s the urgency I want, to make those steps in the right direction so we can compete. You’ve got people out here going all out to try to make it happen. I just want us to do the same thing, and I feel like we’re trying to do that.”

Lillard was at the Thomas & Mack Center watching the Blazers’ NBA Summer League team.

He said he was happy with a draft that produced Anfernee Simons in the first round and Gary Trent Jr. in the second. The Blazers acquired Trent in a trade with the Sacramento Kings.

But Lillard acknowledged the difficulty of signing free agents, especially in the loaded Western Conference.

“Obviously, it’s not like we’re a destination,” Lillard said. “I think once people come to Portland, a lot of my teammates I’ve had come and go, they realize it’s a much better city than they thought it would be. They see it’s raining all the time when they come and go. They don’t see the summers. They don’t see the good days. It’s tough to attract players to want to come here.”

More NBA Summer League: Follow coverage online at reviewjournal.com/summerlea gue and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.