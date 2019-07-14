Day 9 at the Vegas Summer League

Wrapping up Saturday’s action of the Vegas Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion.

Saturday’s results

Quarterfinals

■ Grizzlies 94, Celtics 88 — Two days after losing by 26 points to Boston, No. 8 seed Memphis dominated early and held out off a late rally by the top-seeded Celtics. Tyler Harvey scored 20 points for the Grizzlies (4-1), and No. 21 draft pick Brandon Clarke had 18 points and 12 rebounds. Carsen Edwards led the Celtics (4-1) with 25 points, and Javonte Green scored 17 and Tremont Waters 16.

■ Pelicans 101, Heat 100 (OT) — Nickeil Alexander-Walker made a free throw with 1.9 seconds left in overtime to give New Orleans the victory. He also led the fourth-seeded Pelicans (4-1) with 34 points. Kenrich Williams added 17 points, and Jaxson Hayes finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds. The Pelicans led 96-90 with 21 seconds left before No. 5 Miami (3-2) rallied to force overtime when Yante Maten made two free throws with 2.7 seconds left. Duncan Robinson led the Heat with 26 points, and Jeremiah Martin scored 24.

■ Nets 105, Pistons 85 — Jarrett Allen scored 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead seventh-seeded Brooklyn (4-1), and Isaia Cordinier totaled 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting. Khyri Thomas’ 15 points led No. 2 Detroit (4-1), and Jarrod Uthoff scored 12.

■ Timberwolves 108, Mavericks 82 — Kelan Martin led five players in double figures with 23 points for third-seeded Minnesota (5-0), which established the tone early by scoring the game’s first 12 points. Former UNLV player Brandon McCoy played the final three minutes, and had a point and two rebounds. No. 6 Dallas (3-2) was led by Antonius Cleveland, who had 17 points and six rebounds.

Consolation games

■ Hornets 84, Jazz 74 — Kennedy Meeks had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead Charlotte (2-3). Teammates Dwayne Bacon (11 points) and Isaiah Hicks (10) also scored in double figures. George King’s 20 points topped all scorers for Utah (2-3), and Josh Sharma had 12.

■ Knicks 103, Wizards 87 — No. 3 draft pick RJ Barrett made 7 of 13 shots and scored 21 points to lead New York (2-3). He also fell just short of a triple double, finishing with 10 assists and eight rebounds. Tyler Cavanaugh added 19 points. Mortiz Wagner led Washington (2-3) with 20 points, and he also had eight rebounds.

■ Magic 85, Bulls 73 — Amile Jefferson led Orlando (2-3) with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Isaiah Miles added 13 points, and John Petrucelli scored 12. For Chicago (2-3), Daniel Gafford scored 14 points, and 2018 No. 22 draft pick Chandler Hutchison and Mychal Mulder each had 13.

■ Rockets 105, Nuggets 96 — Deng Adel had 20 points and seven assists for Houston (3-2), which also got 18 points and 10 rebounds from Chris Clemons. Six Rockets scored in double figures, and they shot 50 percent as a team. Brandon Goodwin totaled 22 points and six assists for Denver (1-3). Jordan Davis, who went to Canyon Springs High School, scored 17 points.

Saturday’s attendance

11,347 (both venues). Total through eight days: 118,750.

Star of the day

Jarrett Allen made 11 of 15 shots en route to scoring 30 points to lead the Brooklyn Nets to an easy victory over the Detroit Pistons.

On the scene

Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal did an autograph session at the Thomas & Mack and then took in some of the action. … Former NBA star Baron Davis watched games at the Mack. … TV personality Maria Menounos watched the Boston Celtics-Memphis Grizzlies games at the T&M. … Detroit’s Thon Maker watched the Pistons play the Brooklyn Nets at the Mack.

Sunday’s games

At Thomas & Mack Center

Semifinals

■ No. 8 Memphis vs. No. 4 New Orleans, 3 p.m.

■ No. 7 Brooklyn vs. No. 3 Minnesota, 5 p.m.