Ex-Gorman star Zach Collins expects to be back for Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers second-year center Zach Collins, who went to Bishop Gorman High School, injured his right ankle and calf on Sunday, but it isn’t thought to be serious.

Portland Trail Blazer center Zach Collins adjusts his face mask during an NBA summer league basketball game against the Utah Jazz Saturday, July 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Collins had eight points and seven rebounds in 20 minutes in a 85-68 NBA Summer League victory over the Atlanta Hawks at the Thomas & Mack Center.

“It’s sore right now, but I’ll be fine,” he said. “I don’t know what the timetable is, but I don’t think it will be too crazy.”

Collins will have some time to heal. The Blazers don’t play again until 1 p.m. Tuesday against the San Antonio Spurs at Cox Pavilion.

“I don’t think this is anything that would keep me out Tuesday, but it’s up to (the Blazers),” Collins said.

