Ex-UNLV star Bryce Hamilton begins pro journey with Heat

Miami Heat's Bryce Hamilton (53) defends against Boston Celtics' Juhann Begarin (45) in the first half of a NBA Summer League basketball game at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Miami Heat's Bryce Hamilton (53) defends against Boston Celtics' Juhann Begarin (45) in the first half of a NBA Summer League basketball game at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Miami Heat's Bryce Hamilton (53) is interviewed following a NBA Summer League basketball game at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Miami Heat practiced Monday in the Lied Gymnasium on the UNLV campus, a new environment for many players. That included a player who spent four years at UNLV.

“I honestly didn’t know (UNLV) had these gyms,” said Bryce Hamilton, a former UNLV guard and a member of the Heat’s Summer League team.

After testing the NBA draft waters last year before returning to UNLV, Hamilton decided to forgo his final year of eligibility and enter the draft this year.

Getting a taste of the process last year helped Hamilton with his decision this year. He learned about the dedication it would take to play at the professional level.

“You have to be dedicated and locked into the process, and I am enjoying the process,” Hamilton said.

In his final season at UNLV, Hamilton said he focused on being an all-around player. While showcasing his skills as a scorer, he want to continue to do that in Summer League.

Heat coaches are starting to notice.

“He’s picking it up pretty well,” Summer League coach Malik Allen said. “It seems like things are starting to slow down for him.”

Hamilton averaged 12.9 minutes in three games during the California Summer League in San Francisco. He played 3:37 Saturday in Las Vegas, the team’s only game thus far.

The Heat will play at 4 p.m. Tuesday against the Atlanta Hawks at Cox Pavilion. Allen said more players will get extended minutes, including Hamilton.

Hamilton said his focus is to show he can be a reliable asset.

“I want to show them that I can be someone they can depend on when I’m on the court,” he said.

Magic shut down Banchero

Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft by the Orlando Magic, didn’t play in Monday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder and No. 3 pick Chet Holmgren.

“It was suggested what was best for me, and I didn’t want to push back,” said Banchero, who averaged 20 points in the Magic’s first two games. “I was happy with how I played, and they were happy, too.”

The Magic, who won their first two games, lost to the Thunder 84-81. Holmgren hit 7 of 10 shots and had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

ESPN analyst appears as referee

Former NBA player and current ESPN analyst Richard Jefferson was at the New York Knicks-Portland Trail Blazers’ game Monday at the Thomas & Mack Center — not as a broadcaster but as a referee.

Jefferson appeared in the second quarter to referee the game and missed his first call. On a ball that went out of bounds, he signaled possession for the Trail Blazers. But after conferring with the other referees, the call was changed to Knicks ball.

The crowd then booed Jefferson.

“Not many people would dare put themselves in this position. The more info I have the more informed I am as a broadcaster,” Jefferson tweeted.

