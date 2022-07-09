Former UNLV forward Christian Wood excited to be with Mavs

Former UNLV forward Christian Wood beleives he can help his new team, the Dallas Mavericks, win an NBA title. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban agrees.

Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) and Brooklyn Nets forward Paul Millsap go for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Former UNLV forward Christian Wood was all smiles as he sat courtside during Friday afternoon’s NBA Summer League games at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Wood was traded to the Dallas Mavericks from the Houston Rockets last month for a 2022 first-round pick and four other players.

Last season with the Rockets, the 6-foot-9 forward averaged 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds in 68 games. Wood will be joining a Mavericks team that made a deep playoff run last season.

“I get a good opportunity to win some games for a team that just went to the Western Conference finals,” Wood said. “I’m a good piece that can take that next step for them. I’m excited to win some games.”

Wood, who was joined courtside by Mavericks coach Jason Kidd and owner Mark Cuban, said the transition with his new team has been smooth. Both sides are confident Wood can be a key piece in helping the Mavericks get a championship.

“(Wood’s) never been on a playoff team,” Cuban said. “But he’s really excited to contribute, help and be a part of a team that accomplished some of it. We got close this past year. We have unfinished business.”

Cuban said Wood’s versatility as a scorer and defender is why the Mavericks acquired him. Wood said a goal was to become a top-10 defender and help the Mavericks be a top-10 defensive team.

Wood and Mavericks brass was also excited to see the Maverick’s new draft picks. That included former Coronado High guard and No. 37 overall draft pick Jaden Hardy, who scored 28 points for Dallas in its 100-99 overtime loss to the Chicago Bulls in the first game of Friday’s Summer League action.

Cuban was impressed with Hardy’s play in his first Summer League game. And, at only 20-years old, believes there is a lot of upside for Hardy.

Wood has seen Hardy’s talent up close the past few years and is excited about his potential to help a young, rising Dallas team compete for a championship.

“I’ve seen Jaden since he was in high school,” Wood said. “It’s just amazing that he’s doing this at the NBA level now. I’ve always known he could do it. He’s always had the talent.”

