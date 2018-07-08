NBA Summer League

Former UNLV standout Derrick Jones Jr. hurt vs. Hornets

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 8, 2018 - 2:58 pm
 
Updated July 8, 2018 - 3:04 pm

Derrick Jones Jr. already proved he belonged in the NBA but insisted on playing at his alma mater for the Las Vegas Summer League.

The Miami Heat allowed the former UNLV standout to play Sunday after Jones missed the opening game Saturday.

Jones was putting on a show at Cox Pavilion with three dazzling dunks in the first quarter versus the Charlotte Hornets. Then Miami’s fears were realized.

Jones appeared to roll his right ankle attempting to block a shot in the first quarter. He writhed in pain on the floor and needed two people to help him walk off the court.

The 2016 undrafted forward signed a two-year contract with the Heat last week. Jones led the team in scoring during the California Classic in Sacramento.

“Why would I not? This is my school,” Jones said after being asked Saturday if he wanted to play. “I want to play here, but need the OK from my coach first.”

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GManzano24 on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
More in NBA Summer League
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
NBA Summer League Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like