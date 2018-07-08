Former UNLV standout Derrick Jones Jr. hurt vs. Hornets

UNLV player Derrick Jones Jr. (1) dunks against the Boise State defense during the game at Taco Bell Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Tuesday Feb. 23, 2016. (Kyle Green/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Derrick Jones Jr. already proved he belonged in the NBA but insisted on playing at his alma mater for the Las Vegas Summer League.

The Miami Heat allowed the former UNLV standout to play Sunday after Jones missed the opening game Saturday.

Jones was putting on a show at Cox Pavilion with three dazzling dunks in the first quarter versus the Charlotte Hornets. Then Miami’s fears were realized.

Picture of Derrick Jones Jr. being helped off the court pic.twitter.com/t82SIZu7V8 — Gilbert Manzano (@GManzano24) July 8, 2018

Jones appeared to roll his right ankle attempting to block a shot in the first quarter. He writhed in pain on the floor and needed two people to help him walk off the court.

The 2016 undrafted forward signed a two-year contract with the Heat last week. Jones led the team in scoring during the California Classic in Sacramento.

“Why would I not? This is my school,” Jones said after being asked Saturday if he wanted to play. “I want to play here, but need the OK from my coach first.”

