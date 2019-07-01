Friday, Saturday games at NBA Summer League sell out

The NBA Summer League has sold out its first two days, Friday and Saturday, at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion.

The court for the 2018 NBA Summer League basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 5, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Friday’s opening day of the NBA Summer League sold out last week, and now tickets for Saturday’s action are gone, too.

The Summer League features all 30 NBA teams plus the Chinese and Croatian national squads at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion.

Part of what is driving interest is the presence of No. 1 pick Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans. New Orleans plays each of the first two days at 6:30 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.

The Summer League wraps up July 15 with the tournament championship game.

Though a day shorter, the early ticket sales are a sign this year’s event could break the attendance record set in 2018 of 139,972 fans.

Fans who attend the first two days are encouraged to arrive early.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.