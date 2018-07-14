Friday’s NBA Summer League update

Wrapping up Day 8 of the NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion:

Friday’s results

■ Pacers 116, Nets 79 — CJ Wilcox scored 22 points, Henry Sims added 21 and Indiana dismantled Brooklyn with the biggest offensive outburst of the Summer League. The Pacers shot 48.8 percent from the field and led by as many as 41 points despite their last two first-round picks, Aaron Holiday and TJ Leaf, not playing. Center Tyler Davis had 19 points on 8-for-11 shooting and seven rebounds to lead the Nets.

■ Knicks 102, Pelicans 83 — The Knicks scored 62 points in the second half to pull away from New Orleans. Daniel Ochefu came off the bench to make 9 of 14 shots and score 22 points t0 lead the Knicks. New York as a team shot 50 percent. Garlon Green led New Orleans scorers with 23 points on 8-of-9 shooting.

■ Mavericks 96, Wizards 92 — Phil Greene made two free throws with 5.5 seconds left to help Dallas squeeze past Washington. Jalen Jones and Josh Adams each had 21 points to lead the Mavericks, who outscored the Wizards 36-30 in the fourth quarter. Las Vegas native Troy Brown Jr. had 25 points, six rebounds and three assists for Washington, and Thomas Bryant added 22 points.

■ Suns 90, Spurs 55 — Phoenix outscored the Spurs 29-9 in the second quarter to take control. Reserve Javonte Green scored 20 points for the Suns, who made 51.6 percent of their shots. Maverick Rowan, who had 11 points, was the only Spur in double figures.

Local spotlight

Brown, who went to Centennial High School, continued his hot play. He now is averaging 17.8 points and 6.8 rebounds.

On scene

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo showed up at Cox to watch his brother, Kostas, play for the Dallas Mavericks. Boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. sat courtside at the Thomas & Mack.

Saturday’s games

At Cox Pavilion

■ Chicago vs. Detroit, 1 p.m.

■ Toronto vs. Charlotte, 3 p.m.

At Thomas & Mack Center

■ Cleveland vs. Houston, 1:30 p.m.

■ Boston vs. Miami, 3:30 p.m.

■ Philadelphia vs. Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m.

■ Utah vs. Memphis, 7:30 p.m.