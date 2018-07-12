Hawks’ Trae Young back to draining 3s to shake off critics

Trae Young has found his shooting rhythm after a slow start this summer.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives around San Antonio Spurs guard London Perrantes, left, during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) guards Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) passes the ball as San Antonio Spurs center Drew Eubanks (25) defends during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) guards Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Trae Young’s heels touched the NBA logo near the half court line at Cox Pavilion when he buried a 3-pointer to seal the Atlanta Hawks’ victory Tuesday against the Chicago Bulls.

Young took a quick glance at the crowd and waved his hands as to say stop the game. This one was over.

But it also could have meant stop the criticism. The 19-year-old with range for days is just getting started.

Young struggled from the field in three summer games in Utah and the first two in Las Vegas. That prompted boo-birds and some unkindly words in all media — social and mainstream.

The bust labels didn’t stick to the fifth overall pick in last month’s NBA Draft. Young scored a game-high 24 points versus the Bulls and followed that up with a 23-point performance against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

“Everything is starting to slow down for me and I’m getting better each and every game,” Young said.

It wasn’t all bad for Young to begin the summer competition. He was racking up assists (13 in the last two games) and showing his playmaking ability.

“I led the nation in assists,” said Young, a statement has made repeatedly at NBA Summer League to remind critics he’s more than just a scorer. Young averaged 8.7 assists in his one season at Oklahoma.

But questions arose about his ability to adapt to the pro game when he made 3 of 24 three-pointers in Utah and opened Las Vegas play with 3 of 11 three-point shots.

Young delivered seven 3s versus the Bulls, and none bigger than the one from the logo. The Hawks rookie known as “Ice Trae” carried that momentum into Wednesday’s 27-point comeback win against the Pacers at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Young started the second-half rally by facilitating and providing energy. He roared and flexed his muscles each time he found a cutting teammate for an easy bucket.

The 180-pound, 6-foot-2-inch point guard who has been called too frail for the NBA got to the paint often and hit a clutch floater with 11 seconds left to ice the game.

Oh, and that field-goal percentage that caused so much worry? He finished at 50 percent against the Bulls, making 7-of-14 and dishing out eight assists.

“Trae started it with his passing,” Hawks guard Tyler Dorsey said after the comeback victory. “He played very composed. He made the right reads, and without him playing like that we wouldn’t have gotten that win.”

His play got the attention of retired boxing star Floyd Mayweather, who sat court side Wednesday for Young’s heroics.

“I did see (Mayweather) when I was sitting on the bench in the fourth quarter,” Young said. “It was crazy.”

Mayweather invited Young to sit next to him after the game. They had a lengthy conversation.

“It didn’t help motivate me,” Young said about seeing Mayweather. “I just play my game, but it’s very cool to see him over there watching and supporting.”

The NBA world came close to not seeing this latest Young hot streak. He suffered a quad injury Sunday and was held scoreless in nine minutes of action against the Portand Trail Blazers.

The Hawks allowed Young to find his footing. They don’t plan on slowing down his work rate as a scorer and facilitator.

“He’s an NBA point guard,” said Chris Jen, the Hawks’ Summer League coach. “That’s your job.”

