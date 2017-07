The NBA will be back in Las Vegas on Friday when the Summer League begins at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Tyus Jones (1) raises the trophy for most valuable player of the NBA Summer League at Cox Pavilion at UNLV on Monday, July 18, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The NBA will be back in Las Vegas on Friday when the Summer League begins at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion.

Here’s the full schedule by day, time, teams and venue: