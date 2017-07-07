Here’s what to expect on Day 1 of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas

The first day of the 2017 NBA Summer League will feature six games in total — three in the Thomas & Mack Center and three in the adjacent Cox Pavilion.

Summer League banners for the 2017 NBA Summer League outside COX Pavillion on Thursday, July 6, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The 11-day competition will feature 67 games in total. A record 24 teams will participate in the tournament-style format, which culminates with a championship game that will be televised by ESPN on July 17.

Each team will play three preliminary games before tournament play begins July 12. Each team is guaranteed at least five games during the event.

GAME OF THE DAY

Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings — The Suns, led by No. 4 overall pick Josh Jackson (Kansas), are co-favorites with the Los Angeles Lakers at 6-1 to win the Summer League championship on July 17. The third favorite? The Sacramento Kings, who feature De’Aaron Fox (Kentucky), Harry Giles (Duke), Buddy Hield (Oklahoma), Justin Jackson (North Carolina) and Frank Mason (Kansas). Phoenix, which returns second-year players Dragan Bender and Marquese Criss, will also boast three UNLV players in Derrick Jones Jr., Chris Obekpa and Christian Wood.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR

* The Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans will kick off this year’s Summer League in the Cox Pavilion. The Raptors could be a dangerous team with rookies OG Anunoby (Indiana), the No. 23 overall pick, and Kennedy Meeks (North Carolina) and returners Jakob Poeltl (Utah) and Fred VanVleet (Wichita State). The Pelicans, meanwhile, will look to Frank Jackson (Duke) and second-year big man Cheick Diallo (Kansas).

* Locals Rashad Vaughn (UNLV, Findlay Prep) and Gary Payton II (Spring Valley High) will lead the Milwaukee Bucks against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the opening game in the Thomas & Mack Center at 3:30 p.m.

* Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball, the No. 2 pick in this year’s draft, will make his professional debut against the Los Angeles Clippers in what should be a loud and energetic crowd (pro-Lakers, of course). Will Lavar Ball take off his shirt? Will he lead the wave in his purple and yellow Big Baller Brand clothing? Who knows. But one thing is certain … Brandon Ingram (Duke) is back for another round of Summer League action.

SCHEDULE/LATEST LINES*

Today

At Cox Pavilion

Toronto vs. New Orleans, 3 p.m. (Raptors -1½, 162)

Brooklyn vs. Atlanta, 5 p.m. (Nets -3½, 163)

Houston vs. Denver, 7 p.m. (Nuggets -2, 165½)

At Thomas & Mack

Milwaukee vs. Cleveland 3:30 p.m. (Bucks -2½, 164½)

L.A. Clippers vs. L.A. Lakers, 5:30 p.m. (Lakers -6, 164½)

Phoenix vs. Sacramento, 7:30 p.m. (Kings -1½, 163)

* Lines courtesy of William Hill

TICKETS

Per session: $30 adults, $20 kids 12 and under

TV

ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN3 streaming, NBA TV

ROSTERS FOR TEAMS PLAYING TODAY

Toronto Raptors

# Player POS Height

3 OG Anunoby F 6-8

8 Troy Caupain G 6-4

14 Justin Edwards G 6-4

15 Cole Huff F 6-8

19 Tidjan Keita F 6-10

18 Jordan Loyd G 6-4

34 Alfonzo McKinnie F 6-8

1 Kennedy Meeks F/C 6-10

13 Malcolm Miller G/F 6-7

11 Goodluck Okonoboh F/C 6-10

42 Jakob Poeltl C 7-0

33 Jalen Reynolds C 6-10

12 Will Sheehey G/F 6-6

43 Pascal Siakam F 6-9

23 Fred VanVleet G 6-0

22 Paul Watson G/F 6-7

New Orleans Pelicans

# Player POS Height

Mashawn Chamberlain F 6-4

Quinn Cook G 6-2

Isaiah Cousins G 6-4

Jaleel Cousins C 6-11

Jordan Crawford G 6-5

Cheick Diallo F 6-9

Frank Jackson G 6-4

Peter Jok G 6-6

Jalen Jones G 6-7

Sanjay Lumpkin F 6-6

Jordan Mathews G 6-4

Royce O’Neale F 6-6

Axel Toupane G 6-7

James Young G 6-6

Milwaukee Bucks

# Player POS Height

32 Tim Kempton C 6-9

24 Bronson Koenig G 6-3

10 JeQuan Lewis G 6-0

7 Thon Maker F 7-0

14 Jalen Moore F 6-8

0 Gary Payton II G 6-3

33 Achille Polonara F 6-8

41 Tyler Roberson F 6-8

1 Travis Trice II G 6-2

30 Reggie Upshaw Jr. F 6-7

20 Rashad Vaughn G 6-5

5 D.J. Wilson F 6-10

Cleveland Cavaliers

# Player POS Height

36 Gerald Beverly F 6-8

14 Sam Cassell, Jr. G 6-4

20 Kay Felder G 5-9

27 Anthony Gill F 6-8

12 Roosevelt Jones G 6-4

18 Brandon Paul G 6-4

15 Dom Pointer G/F 6-6

10 Casey Prather F 6-6

40 Edy Tavares F 6-9

28 Malcolm Thomas F 6-9

38 Andrew White G 6-7

32 T.J. Williams G 6-3

Brooklyn Nets

# Player POS Height

31 Jarrett Allen C 6-11

53 Nathan Boothe C 6-9

8 Spencer Dinwiddie G 6-6

34 Milton Doyle G 6-4

10 Archie Goodwin G 6-5

24 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson F 6-7

0 Prince Ibeh C 6-10

22 Caris LeVert G/F 6-7

9 Tahjere McCall G 6-5

4 J.J. Moore F 6-6

21 Kamari Murphy F 6-9

17 Vincent Poirier C 7-0

26 Rodney Pryor G 6-4

30 Jeremy Senglin G 6-2

15 Isaiah Whitehead G 6-4

42 Jacob Wiley F 6-8

Atlanta Hawks

# Player POS Height

NO ROSTER AVAILABLE

Los Angeles Clippers

# Player POS Height

James Bell F 6-6

Jawun Evans G 6-1

Isaiah Hicks F 6-8

Brice Johnson F 6-9

Luke Nelson G 6-3

Sindarius Thornwell G 6-5

Anthony Brown F 6-7

Jaron Johnson G 6-6

Kendall Marshall G 6-4

David Michineau G 6-3

Hollis Thompson F 6-8

Shevon Thompson C 7-0

Jameel Warney F 6-7

Jamil Wilson F 6-7

Kyle Wiltjer F 6-10

Los Angeles Lakers

# Player POS Height

2 Lonzo Ball G 6-6

1 Vander Blue G 6-5

3 Alec Brown C 7-1

31 Thomas Bryant C 6-10

4 Alex Caruso G 6-5

6 PJ Dozier F 6-6

5 Josh Hart G 6-5

14 Brandon Ingram F 6-9

0 Kyle Kuzma F 6-9

10 David Nwaba G 6-4

19 Matt Thomas G 6-5

21 Travis Wear F 6-10

7 Gabe York G 6-3

40 Ivica Zubac C 7-1

Houston Rockets

# Player POS Height

60 Shawn Dawson G/F 6-6

56 George de Paula G 6-6

55 Isaiah Hartenstein F/C 7-0

57 Christopher Johnson F 6-6

58 Matt Jones G 6-5

54 Ray McCallum G 6-3

52 Erik McCree F 6-8

50 Cameron Oliver F 6-8

21 Chinanu Onuaku C 6-10

51 L.J. Peak G 6-5

9 Zhou Qi C 7-2

17 Isaiah Taylor G 6-1

14 Troy Williams F 6-7

59 Michael Bryson G 6-4

53 Adam Drexler G 6-5

61 Isaiah Johnson F/C 6-10

36 Shawn Long F 6-9

62 Tim Quarterman G 6-6

63 Jarrod Uthoff F 6-9

Denver Nuggets

# Player POS Height

Malik Beasley G 6-5

Robert Carter, Jr. F 6-9

Torrey Craig G/F 6-6

Juan Hernangomez F 6-8

Tyler Lydon F 6-10

Monte Morris G 6-3

Howard Sant-Roos G/F 6-7

Thomas Bropleh F 6-5

Petr Cornelie C 6-11

Dallas Moore G 6-1

Nikola Radicevic G 6-5

Henry Sims F/C 6-10

David Walker G/F 6-6

Xavier Johnson F 6-7

Phoenix Suns

# Player POS Height

50 Darion Atkins F 6-8

35 Dragan Bender F 7-1

0 Marquese Criss F 6-10

23 Shaquille Harrison G 6-4

30 Ike Iroegbu G 6-2

99 Josh Jackson F 6-8

55 Mike James G 6-1

10 Derrick Jones, Jr. G/F 6-7

18 Tre Mclean G/F 6-5

20 Chris Obekpa C 6-9

32 Davon Reed G 6-6

17 David Stockton G 5-11

45 Christian Wood F 6-11

Sacramento Kings

# Player POS Height

50 Jack Cooley F 6-10

5 De’Aaron Fox G 6-3

20 Harry Giles F 6-10

18 Dominique Hawkins G 6-2

37 Reggie Hearn F 6-4

24 Buddy Hield G 6-4

25 Justin Jackson F 6-8

3 Skal Labissiere F/C 6-11

15 Frank Mason III G 6-0

19 Naz Mitrou-Long G 6-4

35 Luis Montero G 6-7

13 Georgios Papagiannis C 7-1

26 Scootie Randall G/F 6-6

23 Malachi Richardson G 6-6

29 JaKarr Sampson F 6-8

77 Phil Scrubb G 6-3

88 Eric Stuteville F/C 6-11