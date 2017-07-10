Here’s what to expect on Day 4 of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas

The fourth day of the 2017 NBA Summer League will feature eight games in total — four in the Thomas & Mack Center and four in the adjacent Cox Pavilion.

After a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors guard Patrick McCaw sign autographs for kids after the Warriors NBA Summer League game against the 76ers at Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 8, 2017. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

The 11-day competition will present 67 games in total. A record 24 teams will participate in the tournament-style format, which culminates with a championship game that will be televised by ESPN on July 17.

Each team will play three preliminary games before tournament play begins July 12. Each team is guaranteed at least five games during the event.

GAME OF THE DAY

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings — Lonzo Ball (No. 2 pick) and De’Aaron Fox (No. 5 pick) meet for the first time as professionals. Fox got the better of Ball last time the two met in the NCAA tournament, scoring 39 points on just 20 shots, in Kentucky’s 86-75 win over UCLA in the Sweet 16. When asked about his mindset going into that game, Fox said: “(To) shut LaVar Ball up.” Lonzo Ball, who had 10 points in the loss, was selected higher in last month’s draft, and surely, Lavar will be at this one.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR

* Lauri Markkanen scored a team-high 14 points in Chicago’s 91-75 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. How will the Arizona product play in his second game?

* The Miami Heat have a pair of big men in Bam Adebayo (Kentucky) and Zach Auguste (Notre Dame), who have played well thus far. Do they keep it going against the Washington Wizards?

* New Orleans’ Cheick Diallo scored at least 20 points in each of his first two games and has been one of the Summer League’s most impressive players. The 6-foot-9 forward will look to continue the trend against the Brooklyn Nets.

* Cleveland and Golden State play in a rematch of the NBA Finals. The Warriors probably still have the edge here with UNLV alum Patrick McCaw, who scored six points and played 11 minutes in the team’s Game 5-clincher. In the Summer League on Saturday, McCaw dropped 25 points and nearly hit the game with a 3-pointer in the Warriors’ loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

SCHEDULE/LATEST LINES*

Today

At Cox Pavilion

Atlanta vs. Chicago, 1 p.m. (Bulls -3, 165)

Brooklyn vs. New Orleans, 3 p.m. (Nets -4, 167½)

Denver vs. Toronto, 5 p.m. (Raptors -5, 169½)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m. (Clippers -2½, 162½)

At Thomas & Mack

Miami vs. Washington, 1:30 p.m. (Wizards -2½, 163½)

Houston vs. Phoenix, 3 p.m. (Rockets -2, 175½)

Golden State vs. Cleveland, 5:30 p.m. (even, 173½)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento, 7:30 p.m. (Lakers -2, 168)

*Lines courtesy of William Hill

TICKETS

Per session: $30 adults, $20 kids 12 and under

TV

ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN3 streaming, NBA TV

ROSTERS FOR TEAMS PLAYING TODAY

Atlanta Hawks

# Player POS Height

12 Taurean Prince F 6-8

95 DeAndre’ Bembry G/F 6-6

20 John Collins F 6-10

2 Tyler Dorsey G 6-4

11 Alpha Kaba C 6-10

28 Isaia Cordinier G 6-5

3 Josh Magette G 6-1

8 Bryce Cotton G 6-0

0 Nate Britt G 6-1

16 Quincy Ford F 6-8

35 Richard Solomon F 6-11

26 Duje Dukon F 6-10

22 Trent Lockett G 6-5

50 Tyler Cavanaugh F 6-9

14 Winston Shepard F 6-8

33 Diamond Stone C 6-11

Chicago Bulls

# Player POS Height

9 Antonio Blakeney G 6-4

35 Amida Brimah C 7-0

32 Kris Dunn G 6-4

24 Lauri Markkanen F 7-0

45 Denzel Valentine F 6-6

25 Chris Walker F 6-10

16 Paul Zipser G/F 6-8

15 Ryan Arcidiacono G 6-3

7 Brady Heslip G 6-2

52 Nikola Jovanovic F/C 6-11

22 Cameron Payne G 6-3

20 Dejan Todorovic G 6-6

Miami Heat

# Player POS Height

13 Bam Adebayo C 6-10

63 Zach Auguste F 6-10

53 Gian Clavell G 6-4

57 Zak Irvin G 6-6

61 Eric Mika F/C 6-10

52 Jake Odum G 6-4

62 Norvel Pelle F 6-11

50 London Perrantes G 6-2

51 Justin Robinson G 5-8

59 Sebastian Saiz C 6-9

15 Okaro White F 6-8

54 Matt Williams G 6-5

58 Lamond Murray Jr F 6-5

64 Shavon Shields G/F 6-7

Washington Wizards

# Player POS Height

29 Ian Baker G 6-0

19 Jared Cunningham G 6-5

50 Ike Diogu F 6-8

64 Jasonn Hannibal C 6-10

20 Max Hooper G 6-6

4 Danuel House F 6-7

52 Isaac Humphries C 7-0

30 Kris Jenkins F 6-6

15 Marcus Keene G 5-11

9 Sheldon McClellan G 6-5

1 Chris McCullough F 6-11

32 Daniel Ochefu F 6-11

8 Kevin Pangos G 6-2

81 Jaleel Roberts C 7-0

40 Devin Robinson F 6-8

21 Jalen Ross G 6-1

24 Rayshawn Simmons G 6-4

18 Maalik Wayns G 6-1

34 Michael Young F 6-9

Brooklyn Nets

# Player POS Height

31 Jarrett Allen C 6-11

53 Nathan Boothe C 6-9

8 Spencer Dinwiddie G 6-6

34 Milton Doyle G 6-4

10 Archie Goodwin G 6-5

24 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson F 6-7

0 Prince Ibeh C 6-10

22 Caris LeVert G/F 6-7

9 Tahjere McCall G 6-5

4 J.J. Moore F 6-6

21 Kamari Murphy F 6-9

17 Vincent Poirier C 7-0

26 Rodney Pryor G 6-4

30 Jeremy Senglin G 6-2

15 Isaiah Whitehead G 6-4

42 Jacob Wiley F 6-8

New Orleans Pelicans

# Player POS Height

5 Keith Benson C 6-11

10 Mashawn Chamberlain F 6-4

2 Quinn Cook G 6-2

9 Isaiah Cousins G 6-4

25 Jaleel Cousins C 6-11

27 Jordan Crawford G 6-5

13 Cheick Diallo F 6-9

15 Frank Jackson G 6-4

14 Peter Jok G 6-6

52 Jalen Jones G 6-7

34 Sanjay Lumpkin F 6-6

4 Jordan Mathews G 6-4

45 Royce O’Neale F 6-6

6 Axel Toupane G 6-7

1 James Young G 6-6

Houston Rockets

# Player POS Height

60 Shawn Dawson G/F 6-6

56 George de Paula G 6-6

55 Isaiah Hartenstein F/C 7-0

57 Christopher Johnson F 6-6

58 Matt Jones G 6-5

54 Ray McCallum G 6-3

52 Erik McCree F 6-8

50 Cameron Oliver F 6-8

21 Chinanu Onuaku C 6-10

51 L.J. Peak G 6-5

9 Zhou Qi C 7-2

17 Isaiah Taylor G 6-1

14 Troy Williams F 6-7

59 Michael Bryson G 6-4

53 Adam Drexler G 6-5

61 Isaiah Johnson F/C 6-10

36 Shawn Long F 6-9

62 Tim Quarterman G 6-6

63 Jarrod Uthoff F 6-9

Phoenix Suns

# Player POS Height

50 Darion Atkins F 6-8

35 Dragan Bender F 7-1

0 Marquese Criss F 6-10

23 Shaquille Harrison G 6-4

30 Ike Iroegbu G 6-2

99 Josh Jackson F 6-8

55 Mike James G 6-1

10 Derrick Jones, Jr. G/F 6-7

18 Tre Mclean G/F 6-5

20 Chris Obekpa C 6-9

32 Davon Reed G 6-6

17 David Stockton G 5-11

45 Christian Wood F 6-11

Denver Nuggets

# Player POS Height

25 Malik Beasley G 6-5

8 Thomas Bropleh F 6-5

3 Robert Carter, Jr. F 6-9

12 Petr Cornelie C 6-11

1 Torrey Craig G/F 6-6

41 Juan Hernangomez F 6-8

22 Xavier Johnson F 6-7

20 Tyler Lydon F 6-10

13 Dallas Moore G 6-1

11 Monte Morris G 6-3

4 Nikola Radicevic G 6-5

23 Howard Sant-Roos G/F 6-7

30 Henry Sims F/C 6-10

6 David Walker G/F 6-6

Toronto Raptors

# Player POS Height

3 OG Anunoby F 6-8

8 Troy Caupain G 6-4

14 Justin Edwards G 6-4

15 Cole Huff F 6-8

19 Tidjan Keita F 6-10

18 Jordan Loyd G 6-4

34 Alfonzo McKinnie F 6-8

1 Kennedy Meeks F/C 6-10

13 Malcolm Miller G/F 6-7

11 Goodluck Okonoboh F/C 6-10

42 Jakob Poeltl C 7-0

33 Jalen Reynolds C 6-10

12 Will Sheehey G/F 6-6

43 Pascal Siakam F 6-9

23 Fred VanVleet G 6-0

22 Paul Watson G/F 6-7

Golden State Warriors

# Player POS Height

12 Bryce Alford G 6-3

18 Noah Allen G/F 6-7

2 Jordan Bell F 6-9

25 Chris Boucher F 6-10

32 Jabari Brown G 6-4

8 Elgin Cook F 6-6

10 Deividas Dulkys G 6-5

31 Dylan Ennis G 6-2

33 Alex Hamilton G 6-4

40 Justin Harper F 6-10

15 Damian Jones C 7-0

5 Kevon Looney F 6-9

0 Patrick McCaw G 6-7

6 Xavier Munford G 6-2

7 Joe Rahon G 6-2

19 Tai Webster G 6-4

55 Darrell Williams F/C 6-8

4 JaCorey Williams F 6-8

Cleveland Cavaliers

# Player POS Height

36 Gerald Beverly F 6-8

14 Sam Cassell, Jr. G 6-4

20 Kay Felder G 5-9

27 Anthony Gill F 6-8

12 Roosevelt Jones G 6-4

18 Brandon Paul G 6-4

15 Dom Pointer G/F 6-6

10 Casey Prather F 6-6

40 Edy Tavares C 7-3

28 Malcolm Thomas F 6-9

38 Andrew White G 6-7

32 T.J. Williams G 6-3

Los Angeles Clippers

# Player POS Height

18 James Bell F 6-6

26 Anthony Brown F 6-7

15 Jawun Evans G 6-1

37 Isaiah Hicks F 6-8

10 Brice Johnson F 6-9

28 Jaron Johnson G 6-6

17 Kendall Marshall G 6-4

7 David Michineau G 6-3

19 Luke Nelson G 6-3

31 Hollis Thompson F 6-8

29 Shevon Thompson C 7-0

1 Sindarius Thornwell G 6-5

39 Jameel Warney F 6-7

27 Jamil Wilson F 6-7

38 Kyle Wiltjer F 6-10

Milwaukee Bucks

# Player POS Height

32 Tim Kempton C 6-9

24 Bronson Koenig G 6-3

10 JeQuan Lewis G 6-0

7 Thon Maker F 7-0

14 Jalen Moore F 6-8

0 Gary Payton II G 6-3

33 Achille Polonara F 6-8

41 Tyler Roberson F 6-8

1 Travis Trice II G 6-2

30 Reggie Upshaw Jr. F 6-7

20 Rashad Vaughn G 6-5

5 D.J. Wilson F 6-10

Los Angeles Lakers

# Player POS Height

2 Lonzo Ball G 6-6

1 Vander Blue G 6-5

3 Alec Brown C 7-1

31 Thomas Bryant C 6-10

4 Alex Caruso G 6-5

6 PJ Dozier F 6-6

5 Josh Hart G 6-5

14 Brandon Ingram F 6-9

0 Kyle Kuzma F 6-9

10 David Nwaba G 6-4

19 Matt Thomas G 6-5

21 Travis Wear F 6-10

7 Gabe York G 6-3

40 Ivica Zubac C 7-1

Sacramento Kings

# Player POS Height

50 Jack Cooley F 6-10

5 De’Aaron Fox G 6-3

20 Harry Giles F 6-10

18 Dominique Hawkins G 6-2

37 Reggie Hearn F 6-4

24 Buddy Hield G 6-4

25 Justin Jackson F 6-8

3 Skal Labissiere F/C 6-11

15 Frank Mason III G 6-0

19 Naz Mitrou-Long G 6-4

35 Luis Montero G 6-7

13 Georgios Papagiannis C 7-1

26 Scootie Randall G/F 6-6

23 Malachi Richardson G 6-6

29 JaKarr Sampson F 6-8

77 Phil Scrubb G 6-3

88 Eric Stuteville F/C 6-11