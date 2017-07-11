Here’s what to expect on Day 5 of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas

The fifth day of the 2017 NBA Summer League will feature six games — three in the Thomas & Mack Center and three in the adjacent Cox Pavilion.

Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox on the court against Los Angeles Lakers during the NBA summer league at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Monday, July 10, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The fifth day of the 2017 NBA Summer League will feature six games — three in the Thomas & Mack Center and three in the adjacent Cox Pavilion.

It’s the final day of pool play before the tournament begins July 12. Each team is guaranteed at least two more games after Tuesday.

The 11-day competition will present 67 games in total. A record 24 teams will participate in the tournament-style format, which culminates with a championship game that will be televised by ESPN on July 17.

GAME OF THE DAY

Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks — Dennis Smith Jr. has arguably been the top performer in this year’s Summer League. The No. 9 overall pick outplayed Phoenix’s Josh Jackson, the No. 4 pick, on Saturday, scoring 25 points (8-f0r-14 shooting) and racking up eight rebounds and four assists, in the Mavericks’ 11-point win. Bam Adebayo, a Kentucky product who was selected No. 14 overall, is coming off a 16-point, seven-rebound game against the Washinton Wizards and will look to continue impressing for the Heat. Both teams have started 2-0.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR

* Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown give the Celtics the most star power on Tuesday. Both were selected No. 3 overall by Boston in the last two drafts, and have been tearing up the Summer League this year. They will look to continue doing the same against the Philadelphia Sixers.

* Will Patrick McCaw keep playing? The Golden State guard dominated his first Summer League game this year, scoring 25 points in a narrow loss to the Sixers on Sunday night, but struggled shooting (3-for-15, nine points) in a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.

* Lauri Markkanen and Denzel Valentine shot a combined 2-for-25, including 0-for-18 from three, in the Chicago Bulls’ 20-point loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday afternoon. Surely, that won’t happen again. After an 0-2 start this year, the defending Summer League champions will be looking to get on track against the Washington Wizards in the Cox Pavilion.

SCHEDULE/LATEST LINES*

Today

At Cox Pavilion

San Antonio vs. Portland, 1 p.m. (Spurs -3½, 159)

Chicago vs. Washington, 3 p.m. (Wizards -2, 166½)

Miami vs. Dallas, 5 p.m. (Mavericks -4½, 164)

At Thomas & Mack

Utah vs. Memphis, 1:30 p.m. (Grizzlies -2, 159½)

Philadelphia vs. Boston, 3 p.m. (Celtics -4, 174½)

Golden State vs. Minnesota, 5:30 p.m. (Warriors -2½, 171½)

*Lines courtesy of William Hill

TICKETS

Per session: $30 adults, $20 kids 12 and under

TV

ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN3 streaming, NBA TV

ROSTERS FOR TEAMS PLAYING TODAY

San Antonio Spurs

# Player POS Height

43 Ben Bentil F 6-9

42 Davis Bertans F 6-10

15 Jaron Blossomgame F 6-7

19 Cleanthony Early F 6-8

11 Bryn Forbes G 6-3

22 Olivier Hanlan G 6-4

28 Livio Jean-Charles F 6-9

55 Cory Jefferson F 6-9

25 Cady Lalanne C 6-9

18 Jeff Ledbetter G 6-3

5 Dejounte Murray G 6-5

24 James Robinson G 6-3

4 Derrick White G 6-5

45 Shayne Whittington F 6-11

Portland Trail Blazers

# Player POS Height

37 Jordan Adams G 6-5

26 Markel Brown G 6-3

44 Antonius Cleveland G 6-6

33 Zach Collins F/C 7-0

5 Pat Connaughton G 6-5

24 DeAndre Daniels F 6-9

2 Jorge Gutierrez G 6-3

28 RJ Hunter G 6-5

31 Nick Johnson G 6-3

10 Jake Layman F 6-9

9 Patrick Miller G 6-1

16 Josh Scott F 6-10

50 Caleb Swanigan F/C 6-9

34 Keith Benson C 6-11

Utah Jazz

# Player POS Height

21 Joel Bolomboy F/C 6-9

13 Tony Bradley C 6-10

26 Spencer Butterfield G 6-3

55 Mitchell Creek F 6-4

17 Eric Griffin G/F 6-8

42 Jonathan Holmes F 6-9

45 Donovan Mitchell G 6-3

22 Nathan Sobey G 6-3

43 James Southerland F 6-8

18 JP Tokoto G 6-6

16 Devondrick Walker G 6-5

31 Tyrone Wallace G 6-5

0 Nigel Williams-Goss G 6-3

30 Julian Wright C 6-8

Memphis Grizzlies

# Player POS Height

4 Wade Baldwin G 6-4

24 Dillon Brooks F 6-6

18 Ray Cowels G 6-4

3 Will Cummings G 6-2

23 Deyonta Davis F 6-11

21 William Howard F 6-8

32 Vincent Hunter F 6-8

1 Jarell Martin F 6-10

20 Jeremy Morgan G 6-5

10 Ivan Rabb F/C 6-10

22 Victor Rudd F 6-9

7 Wayne Selden G 6-5

2 Kobi Simmons G 6-1

12 Wes Washpun G 6-1

35 Amir Williams C 6-11

52 Rade Zagorac G/F 6-9

Chicago Bulls

# Player POS Height

9 Antonio Blakeney G 6-4

35 Amida Brimah C 7-0

32 Kris Dunn G 6-4

24 Lauri Markkanen F 7-0

45 Denzel Valentine F 6-6

25 Chris Walker F 6-10

16 Paul Zipser G/F 6-8

15 Ryan Arcidiacono G 6-3

7 Brady Heslip G 6-2

52 Nikola Jovanovic F/C 6-11

22 Cameron Payne G 6-3

20 Dejan Todorovic G 6-6

Washington Wizards

# Player POS Height

29 Ian Baker G 6-0

19 Jared Cunningham G 6-5

50 Ike Diogu F 6-8

64 Jasonn Hannibal C 6-10

20 Max Hooper G 6-6

4 Danuel House F 6-7

52 Isaac Humphries C 7-0

30 Kris Jenkins F 6-6

15 Marcus Keene G 5-11

9 Sheldon McClellan G 6-5

1 Chris McCullough F 6-11

32 Daniel Ochefu F 6-11

8 Kevin Pangos G 6-2

81 Jaleel Roberts C 7-0

40 Devin Robinson F 6-8

21 Jalen Ross G 6-1

24 Rayshawn Simmons G 6-4

18 Maalik Wayns G 6-1

34 Michael Young F 6-9

Philadelphia Sixers

# Player POS Height

30 Brandon Austin G/F 6-6

19 James Blackmon, Jr. G 6-4

43 Jonah Bolden F 6-10

27 Isaiah Briscoe G 6-3

17 Larry Drew G 6-2

7 Markelle Fultz G 6-4

31 Aaron Harrison G 6-6

51 Charles Jackson C 6-10

16 Furkan Korkmaz G 6-7

20 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot G/F 6-6

41 Isaiah Miles F 6-7

5 Alex Poythress F 6-7

35 Kaleb Tarczewski C 7-0

18 Melo Trimble G 6-3

Boston Celtics

# Player POS Height

45 Kadeem Allen G 6-3

52 Roscoe Allen F 6-9

26 Jabari Bird G 6-6

7 Jaylen Brown F 6-7

38 Perrin Buford G/F 6-6

9 Demetrius Jackson G 6-1

63 Landen Lucas F 6-10

51 Abdel Nader F 6-6

37 Semi Ojeleye F 6-7

28 Terran Petteway F 6-6

40 Scoochie Smith G 6-2

11 Jayson Tatum G 6-8

50 Trevor Thompson C 7-0

46 Scott Wood F 6-6

54 Ante Zizic C 6-11

Miami Heat

# Player POS Height

13 Bam Adebayo C 6-10

63 Zach Auguste F 6-10

53 Gian Clavell G 6-4

57 Zak Irvin G 6-6

61 Eric Mika F/C 6-10

52 Jake Odum G 6-4

62 Norvel Pelle F 6-11

50 London Perrantes G 6-2

51 Justin Robinson G 5-8

59 Sebastian Saiz C 6-9

15 Okaro White F 6-8

54 Matt Williams G 6-5

58 Lamond Murray Jr F 6-5

64 Shavon Shields G/F 6-7

Dallas Mavericks

# Player POS Height

1 Dennis Smith, Jr. G 6-3

8 Ding Yanyuhang F 6-7

9 Nicolas Brussino G/F 6-8

10 Dorian Finney-Smith F 6-8

11 Yogi Ferrell G 6-0

14 Josh Adams G 6-2

19 Corey Webster G 6-2

20 A.J. Hammons C 7-0

24 Torian Graham G 6-5

29 Carrick Felix G/F 6-6

33 Steven Speith G/F 6-6

55 Johnathan Motley F 6-10

Golden State Warriors

# Player POS Height

12 Bryce Alford G 6-3

18 Noah Allen G/F 6-7

2 Jordan Bell F 6-9

25 Chris Boucher F 6-10

32 Jabari Brown G 6-4

8 Elgin Cook F 6-6

10 Deividas Dulkys G 6-5

31 Dylan Ennis G 6-2

33 Alex Hamilton G 6-4

40 Justin Harper F 6-10

15 Damian Jones C 7-0

5 Kevon Looney F 6-9

0 Patrick McCaw G 6-7

6 Xavier Munford G 6-2

7 Joe Rahon G 6-2

19 Tai Webster G 6-4

55 Darrell Williams F/C 6-8

4 JaCorey Williams F 6-8

Minnesota Timberwolves

# Player POS Height

3 V.J. Beachem F 6-8

30 Deonte Burton F 6-5

44 Charles Cooke G 6-5

25 Matt Costello F 6-9

34 Perry Ellis F 6-7

11 Jack Gibbs G 6-0

12 Amile Jefferson F 6-9

40 Moses Kingsley F 6-10

6 Marcus Paige G 6-1

24 Justin Patton C 6-11

10 Raphiael Putney G 6-10

31 Levi Randolph G 6-5

14 C.J. Williams G 6-5