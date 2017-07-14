Here’s what to expect on Day 8 of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

The eighth day of Summer League is the consolation round and will feature eight games in total

The eighth day of the 2017 NBA Summer League is the consolation round, with the losers from Wednesday’s games facing off against the losers from Thursday’s games. It will feature eight games in total — four in the Thomas & Mack Center and four in the adjacent Cox Pavilion.

For all the teams playing today, this is the last day for any players who are on the bubble to make their case for a roster spot.

The 11-day NBA Summer League will present 67 games in total. A record 24 teams will participate in the tournament-style format, which culminates with a championship game that will be televised by ESPN on July 17.

Game of the day

Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers — Both of these find themselves down to their last game after starting out 3-0 in the Summer League. Perhaps it is fitting, given the mystique of Vegas, where one’s luck can change in the blink of an eye.

What to look for

* Phoenix Suns forward Josh Jackson has averaged 17.4 points, but only scored 13 yesterday’s 102-98 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Watch for him to bounce back today in his final game, should he play. Also, look for Marquese Chriss to come out looking for his shot after going 1-for-4 last night if he plays after turning an ankle Thursday.

* New Orleans Pelicans guard Quinn Cook is averging 20.6 points shooting more than 50 percent from the field and more than 45 percent from three-point range. Look for him and Cheick Diallo (18.6 pts, 9.8 rebs) to put on one final show for the fans at Cox Pavilion.

* It was almost all Kay Felder (25 points) last night for the Cleveland Cavaliers as they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers, 94-83. Who will step up and fight for a bit of redemption since getting bounced from tournament play after going undefeated their first three games?

Schedule/Latest lines*

Today

At Cox Pavilion

Atlanta vs. Houston, 1 p.m. (Rockets -2 ½, 171 ½)

Utah vs. Milwaukee, 3 p.m. (Bucks -1, 161)

New Orleans vs. Denver, 5 p.m. (Nuggets -3 ½, 167 ½)

Sacramento vs. Phoenix, 7 p.m. (Suns -1 ½, 168 ½)

At Thomas & Mack

Washington vs. Minnesota, 1:30 p.m. (Timberwolves -2, 164)

Golden State vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 3:30 p.m. (Clippers -4, 168 ½)

Philadelphia vs. Chicago, 5:30 p.m. (76ers -1½, 174 ½)

Toronto vs. Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. (Cavaliers -2, 169½)

Tickets

Per session: $30 adults, $20 kids 12 and under

TV

ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN3 streaming, NBA TV

Roster’s for teams playing today

Atlanta Hawks

# Name Position Height

12 Taurean Prince F 6-8

95 DeAndre’ Bembry G/F 6-6

20 John Collins F 6-10

2 Tyler Dorsey G 6-4

11 Alpha Kaba C 6-10

28 Isaia Cordinier G 6-5

3 Josh Magette G 6-1

8 Bryce Cotton G 6-0

0 Nate Britt G 6-1

16 Quincy Ford F 6-8

35 Richard Solomon F 6-11

26 Duje Dukon F 6-10

22 Trent Lockett G 6-5

50 Tyler Cavanaugh F 6-9

14 Winston Shepard F 6-8

33 Diamond Stone C 6-11

Houston Rockets

# Name Position Height

60 Shawn Dawson G/F 6-6

56 George de Paula G 6-6

55 Isaiah Hartenstein F/C 7-0

57 Christopher Johnson F 6-6

58 Matt Jones G 6-5

54 Ray McCallum G 6-3

52 Erik McCree F 6-8

50 Cameron Oliver F 6-8

21 Chinanu Onuaku C 6-10

51 L.J. Peak G 6-5

9 Zhou Qi C 7-2

17 Isaiah Taylor G 6-1

14 Troy Williams F 6-7

59 Michael Bryson G 6-4

53 Adam Drexler G 6-5

61 Isaiah Johnson F/C 6-10

36 Shawn Long F 6-9

62 Tim Quarterman G 6-6

63 Jarrod Uthoff F 6-9

Washington Wizards

# Name Position Height

29 Ian Baker G 6-0

19 Jared Cunningham G 6-5

50 Ike Diogu F 6-8

64 Jasonn Hannibal C 6-10

20 Max Hooper G 6-6

4 Danuel House F 6-7

52 Isaac Humphries C 7-0

30 Kris Jenkins F 6-6

15 Marcus Keene G 5-11

9 Sheldon McClellan G 6-5

1 Chris McCullough F 6-11

32 Daniel Ochefu F 6-11

8 Kevin Pangos G 6-2

81 Jaleel Roberts C 7-0

40 Devin Robinson F 6-8

21 Jalen Ross G 6-1

24 Rayshawn Simmons G 6-4

18 Maalik Wayns G 6-1

34 Michael Young F 6-9

Minnesota Timberwolves

# Name Position Height

3 V.J. Beachem F 6-8

30 Deonte Burton F 6-5

44 Charles Cooke G 6-5

25 Matt Costello F 6-9

34 Perry Ellis F 6-7

11 Jack Gibbs G 6-0

12 Amile Jefferson F 6-9

40 Moses Kingsley F 6-10

6 Marcus Paige G 6-1

24 Justin Patton C 6-11

10 Raphiael Putney F 6-10

31 Levi Randolph G 6-5

14 C.J. Williams F 6-5

Utah Jazz

# Name Position Height

21 Joel Bolomboy F/C 6-9

13 Tony Bradley C 6-10

26 Spencer Butterfield G 6-3

55 Mitchell Creek F 6-4

17 Eric Griffin G/F 6-8

42 Jonathan Holmes F 6-9

45 Donovan Mitchell G 6-3

22 Nathan Sobey G 6-3

43 James Southerland F 6-8

18 JP Tokoto G 6-6

16 Devondrick Walker G 6-5

31 Tyrone Wallace G 6-5

0 Nigel Williams-Goss G 6-3

30 Julian Wright C 6-8

Milwaukee Bucks

# Name Position Height

32 Tim Kempton C 6-9

24 Bronson Koenig G 6-3

10 JeQuan Lewis G 6-0

7 Thon Maker F 7-0

14 Jalen Moore F 6-8

0 Gary Payton II G 6-3

33 Achille Polonara F 6-8

41 Tyler Roberson F 6-8

1 Travis Trice II G 6-2

30 Reggie Upshaw Jr. F 6-7

20 Rashad Vaughn G 6-5

5 D.J. Wilson F 6-10

Sterling Brown G 6-6

Jackie Carmichael F 6-9

Golden State Warriors

# Name Position Height

12 Bryce Alford G 6-3

18 Noah Allen G/F 6-7

2 Jordan Bell F 6-9

25 Chris Boucher F 6-10

32 Jabari Brown G 6-4

8 Elgin Cook F 6-6

10 Deividas Dulkys G 6-5

31 Dylan Ennis G 6-2

33 Alex Hamilton G 6-4

40 Justin Harper F 6-10

15 Damian Jones C 7-0

5 Kevon Looney F 6-9

0 Patrick McCaw G 6-7

6 Xavier Munford G 6-2

7 Joe Rahon G 6-2

19 Tai Webster G 6-4

55 Darrell Williams F/C 6-8

4 JaCorey Williams F 6-8

Los Angeles Clippers

# Name Position Height

18 James Bell F 6-6

26 Anthony Brown F 6-7

15 Jawun Evans G 6-1

37 Isaiah Hicks F 6-8

10 Brice Johnson F 6-9

28 Jaron Johnson G 6-6

17 Kendall Marshall G 6-4

7 David Michineau G 6-3

19 Luke Nelson G 6-3

31 Hollis Thompson F 6-8

29 Shevon Thompson C 7-0

1 Sindarius Thornwell G 6-5

39 Jameel Warney F 6-7

27 Jamil Wilson F 6-7

38 Kyle Wiltjer F 6-10

New Orleans Pelicans

# Name Position Height

5 Keith Benson C 6-11

10 Mashawn Chamberlain F 6-4

2 Quinn Cook G 6-2

9 Isaiah Cousins G 6-4

25 Jaleel Cousins C 6-11

27 Jordan Crawford G 6-5

13 Cheick Diallo F 6-9

15 Frank Jackson G 6-4

14 Peter Jok G 6-6

52 Jalen Jones G 6-7

34 Sanjay Lumpkin F 6-6

4 Jordan Mathews G 6-4

45 Royce O’Neale F 6-6

6 Axel Toupane G 6-7

1 James Young G 6-6

Denver Nuggets

# Name Position Height

25 Malik Beasley G 6-5

8 Thomas Bropleh F 6-5

3 Robert Carter, Jr. F 6-9

12 Petr Cornelie C 6-11

1 Torrey Craig G/F 6-6

41 Juan Hernangomez F 6-8

22 Xavier Johnson F 6-7

20 Tyler Lydon F 6-10

13 Dallas Moore G 6-1

11 Monte Morris G 6-3

4 Nikola Radicevic G 6-5

23 Howard Sant-Roos G/F 6-7

30 Henry Sims F/C 6-10

6 David Walker G/F 6-6

Philadelphia 76ers

# Name Position Height

30 Brandon Austin G/F 6-6

19 James Blackmon, Jr. G 6-4

43 Jonah Bolden F 6-10

27 Isaiah Briscoe G 6-3

17 Larry Drew G 6-2

7 Markelle Fultz G 6-4

31 Aaron Harrison G 6-6

51 Charles Jackson C 6-10

16 Furkan Korkmaz G 6-7

20 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot G/F 6-6

41 Isaiah Miles F 6-7

5 Alex Poythress F 6-7

35 Kaleb Tarczewski C 7-0

18 Melo Trimble G 6-3

Chicago Bulls

# Name Position Height

9 Antonio Blakeney G 6-4

35 Amida Brimah C 7-0

32 Kris Dunn G 6-4

24 Lauri Markkanen F 7-0

45 Denzel Valentine F 6-6

25 Chris Walker F 6-10

16 Paul Zipser G/F 6-8

15 Ryan Arcidiacono G 6-3

7 Brady Heslip G 6-2

52 Nikola Jovanovic F/C 6-11

22 Cameron Payne G 6-3

20 Dejan Todorovic G 6-6

Sacramento Kings

# Name Position Height

50 Jack Cooley F 6-10

5 De’Aaron Fox G 6-3

20 Harry Giles F 6-10

18 Dominique Hawkins G 6-2

37 Reggie Hearn F 6-4

24 Buddy Hield G 6-4

25 Justin Jackson F 6-8

3 Skal Labissiere F/C 6-11

15 Frank Mason III G 6-0

19 Naz Mitrou-Long G 6-4

35 Luis Montero G 6-7

13 Georgios Papagiannis C 7-1

26 Scootie Randall G/F 6-6

23 Malachi Richardson G 6-6

29 JaKarr Sampson F 6-8

77 Phil Scrubb G 6-3

88 Eric Stuteville F/C 6-11

Phoenix Suns

# Name Position Height

50 Darion Atkins F 6-8

35 Dragan Bender F 7-1

0 Marquese Criss F 6-10

23 Shaquille Harrison G 6-4

30 Ike Iroegbu G 6-2

99 Josh Jackson F 6-8

55 Mike James G 6-1

10 Derrick Jones, Jr. G/F 6-7

18 Tre Mclean G/F 6-5

20 Chris Obekpa C 6-9

32 Davon Reed G 6-6

17 David Stockton G 5-11

45 Christian Wood F 6-11

Toronto Raptors

# Name Position Height

3 OG Anunoby F 6-8

8 Troy Caupain G 6-4

14 Justin Edwards G 6-4

15 Cole Huff F 6-8

19 Tidjan Keita F 6-10

18 Jordan Loyd G 6-4

34 Alfonzo McKinnie F 6-8

1 Kennedy Meeks F/C 6-10

13 Malcolm Miller G/F 6-7

11 Goodluck Okonoboh F/C 6-10

42 Jakob Poeltl C 7-0

33 Jalen Reynolds C 6-10

12 Will Sheehey G/F 6-6

43 Pascal Siakam F 6-9

23 Fred VanVleet G 6-0

22 Paul Watson G/F 6-7

Cleveland Cavaliers

# Name Position Height

36 Gerald Beverly F 6-8

14 Sam Cassell, Jr. G 6-4

20 Kay Felder G 5-9

27 Anthony Gill F 6-8

12 Roosevelt Jones G 6-4

18 Brandon Paul G 6-4

15 Dom Pointer G/F 6-6

10 Casey Prather F 6-6

40 Edy Tavares C 7-3

28 Malcolm Thomas F 6-9

38 Andrew White G 6-7

32 T.J. Williams G 6-3