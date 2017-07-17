Here’s what to expect on the final day of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas

The 11th and final day of the 2017 NBA Summer League will feature the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers facing off in the championship game that will be televised by ESPN.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (2) tries to drive past Dallas Mavericks guard Nicolas Brussino (9) as guard Yogi Ferrell (11) runs during the NBA Summer League semifinal game at Thomas and Mack Center on Sunday, July 16, 2017, in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

The big question is whether Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball will suit up and play. The No. 2 overall pick from UCLA suffered an injured right calf and sat most of the second half in the team’s 108-98 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night.

But outside of Ball — who could be named the summer league MVP — the Lakers have also received strong contributions from rookie Kyle Kuzma (Utah) and experienced guard Vander Blue (Marquette). Kuzma led Los Angeles with 24 points on Sunday and made several key plays down the stretch to help fend off the Mavericks, who almost rallied from a 26-point deficit.

Caleb Swanigan (Purdue) has been a machine on both ends of the floor for Portland in this year’s Summer League. Zach Collins, a Bishop Gorman graduate, has sat the last three games with an injured quad during the Trail Blazers’ run. Will the 7-foot big man return for the championship and play in front of the hometown crowd?

Schedule/Latest lines*

Today

Championship

At Thomas & Mack

Portland vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 7 p.m. (Lakers -3½, 181½)

*Lines courtesy of William Hill

Tickets

Per session: $30 adults, $20 kids 12 and under

TV

ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN3 streaming, NBA TV

Rosters for teams playing today

